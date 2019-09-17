The Marshall Police Department received a complaint on Tuesday, Sept. 17 of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Waterloo Road.
According to a release, while riding a bike to school at approximately 7:30 a.m., a student was approached by a male subject in a vehicle on Waterloo Road. The suspect asked the victim if they wanted a ride. The victim ignored the suspect and proceeded to ride away from him. The suspect continued to follow the victim to the 200 block of East Main Street near Subway.
The victim then ran away from the subject and contacted school staff, who in turn, contacted the Marshall Police Department.
The police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspect in this incident. The vehicle and subject were last seen in the 200 block of East Main Street.
The driver is described as a bald black male, approximately 60 years of age with no facial hair. He is described as having a thin build and wearing a white t-shirt.
The vehicle is described as a dark blue sedan with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this subject are encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department. Please contact the department at 608-655-3533 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Calls will be kept anonymous.
The Marshall Police Department would like to remind parents to take time with their children to remind them of protective behaviors.
