Looking to score a pair of tickets to the sold out Sept. 26 Luke Bryan concert at Statz Farm?
Farmers & Merchants Bank in Marshall is hosting the 96.3 Star Country Stop in the back bank parking lot Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 – 6 p.m.
The radio station will be broadcasting live and giving away two pairs of tickets to see Luke Bryan and 50 t-shirts. The t-shirts will give you a shot to get back stage at the show if you get chosen at the event.
Must be present to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.