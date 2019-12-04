Nov. 18
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 8:21 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:50 a.m.
Adult arrested, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:31 a.m.
Adult arrested, 100 block of Pardee Street, 12:43 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Pardee Street, 12:54 p.m.
Adult arrested, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:43 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:17 p.m.
Nov. 19
Disturbance, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:23 p.m.
Theft, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 10:39 p.m.
Nov. 20
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 2:51 a.m.
Violation of court order, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 3:40 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 6:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:25 p.m.
Nov. 21
Accident with injuries, 500 block of Madison Street, 12:53 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:13 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:21 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 10:35 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 11:04 a.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 3:12 p.m.
Battery, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 3:47 p.m.
Check person, Main Street, 4:24 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:37 p.m.
Nov. 22
Traffic stop, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:42 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 6000 block of Hurd Street, 9:16 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:35 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:04 p.m.
Adult arrested, Karem Drive, 12:30 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 500 block of Freidel Drive, 2:50 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 4:53 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:20 p.m.
Alarm, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 7:49 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:45 p.m.Nov. 23
Assist police, Monroe Street, 1:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 7:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 8:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 9:55 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 10:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 10:55 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 1:05 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Main Street, 1:13 p.m.Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Beebe Street, 4:29 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 5:06 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 5:15 p.m.
Nov. 24
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:30 a.m.
Adult arrested, Hubbell Street, 1:06 p.m.
Trespass, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:56 p.m.
Adult arrested, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 4:02 p.m.
Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 4:35 p.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:42 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Bentwood Drive, 8:28 p.m.Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 11:58 p.m.
