Earlier today, the Marshall and Waterloo school districts sent out notifications to let parents and caregivers know that classes will be suspended beginning Monday, March 16.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers directed the Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
The mandated closure was set to begin Wednesday; however, many school districts chose to close earlier.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.
Marshall
The Marshall Public Schools will be closed through at least Sunday, April 5 with classes resuming no sooner than Monday, April 6. This applies to a EC-12 instruction and extra-curricular activities.
Student learning, through virtual or educational packets will begin on Wednesday, March 18. Extended learning will be from March 18-20 and from March 30-April 3 (not during Spring Break March 21-29).
Building offices will be open from 7:30 am to 5 pm for families to pick-up student medications, technology, or other personal items needed in the short-term.
Food services updates will be communicated.
Waterloo
The Waterloo Public Schools will be closed through Friday, April 10. This applies to call instruction and extra-curriculars including the fitness center, pool and swimming lessons.
Any student who needs to obtain anything from the building will need to come in between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, March 16. Teachers will be mailing by U.S. Postal Service or contacting students via Google classroom to encourage homebound instruction.
According to the letter sent out, families are asked to support homebound instruction as best they can but the district staff understands this may be difficult for some students and accommodations will be given.
The Courier will update this story as more information becomes available.
