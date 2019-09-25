The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to alert motorists to traffic delays that will occur between Sun Prairie and Marshall Thursday (Sept. 26) afternoon and evening.
The Luke Bryan concert planned on Statz Farm, 5875 Highway VV, will greatly increase traffic starting at approximately 2 p.m., and going through 1 a.m. Main roads to avoid would be State Highway 19, as well as Highway N and Highway T.
Please plan accordingly and use alternative routes if you are not attending the concert. If you do need to drive in this area, please use caution, patience and watch for message boards and law enforcement directing traffic. Parking will NOT be allowed along the roadways. The Sheriff’s Office also reminds those traveling to and from the concert to designate a sober driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.