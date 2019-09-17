Sept. 2
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:28 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:07 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 11:58 a.m.
Assist police, Madison Street, 3:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 4:40 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:41 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of School Street, 11:54 p.m.
Sept. 3
Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 6:47 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:45 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 4:24 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:28 p.m.
Sept. 4
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:01 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 8:05 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 8:44 a.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 9:23 a.m.
Disturbance, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 2:29 p.m.
Sept. 5
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:50 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Farnham Street, 3:47 p.m.Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:34 p.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 6:37 p.m.
Suspicious person, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:10 p.m.
Sept. 6
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:33 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 9:50 a.m.
Repossession, Hubbell Street, 11:07 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Park Drive, 6:52 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Park Drive, 6:53 p.m.
Sept. 7
Repossession, 900 block of Sunnyview Lane, 1:50 a.m.Threats complaint, 900 block of Sunnyview Lane, 12:36 p.m.
Assist police, Lexington Way, 8:33 p.m.
Sept. 8
Serving legal papers, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 6:21 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 6:23 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:34 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Muller Road, 8:53 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.