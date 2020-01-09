A project to make the Krause-Langer VFW building more accessible has been halted due to a disagreement with the owner of a neighboring building.
The VFW post obtained a permit in September from the Waterloo building inspector to create a ADA compliant exit to the back of the building. According to VFW building commission member Jim Stonestreet, the project has been halted due to objections from neighboring building owner Mark Hurley.
Stonestreet clarified he was not speaking on behalf of the VFW, but as a concerned member of the organization.
“We have an egress on the front of the building and one on the north side of the building that’s 93 years old and just a lawsuit waiting to happen,” he said.
According to Stonestreet, the progress of putting in the walkway has been held up by Hurley.
“It’s our ramp but it runs over his property,” Stonestreet said.
Hurley, noting he understands what the members of the VFW have done for the United States and local communities, said he’s invested time and effort in working with community members to help the VFW with a walkway plan.
“Back in August, I offered to repair the current emergency exit walkway at my expense,” he said.
According to Hurley, he would like to see the ADA walkway between the buildings, running east to west, out to South Monroe Street. This would not require any digging or footings for the project.
Stonestreet said the proposal just does not work, noting it may be more wasteful of wood. His plan includes 11- 48 inch footings with 8 inches in diameter plus metal and composite railing. Nothing would be attached to any of the buildings.
“It will last forever,” he said.
The VFW’s plan presented to the city, which was approved for a building permit in September, was created by Stonestreet. According to him, local contractors were initially contacted to perform the work but Stonestreet decided to not use them because “I didn’t want them to get in the middle of that.”
He said the plans he submitted were all up to code. According to the VFW member, the city said because the organization had a building permit, construction on the new back exit could commence.
Stonestreet and another member of the VFW began digging for the project and the following day discovered a fence along with a no trespassing sign had been erected near the project area.
According to Stonestreet the Waterloo Police Department was contacted about the issue.
Hurley said he put up the fence because he didn’t want to have anyone holes for the posts. The business owner also cited a state statue, requiring contractors to be bonded and insured per Wisconsin law. If the contractor is not bonded or insured, the property owner – in this case Hurley – could be held liable for any bodily injury occurring during the construction.
“I have not been given anything that would indicate the two digging the holes are bonded and insured,” Hurley said.
According to Stonestreet, Hurley eventually did agree to having the egress installed, but would like to have a contractor other than Stonestreet work on the project. The VFW member has an associates degree in maintenance engineering.
“It’s just basically a deck, I know what I’m doing,” he said. “The inspector had no problems with my plans and what I was going to do there.”
Stonestreet said the project should cost only $3,000 to $4,000 as presented; if the VFW uses Hurley’s design, it would cost beyond what the organization believes it can spend on making the back exit.
While the construction will need to be held off until the spring, Stonestreet hopes the project can be completed. However, he said if Hurley does not agree to the VFW’s plan, it may cost the organization more than it can afford to spend.
