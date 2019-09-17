During early January, Marshall Fire Department President David James announced the three-day traditional Firemen’s Festival in June would be scaled back and moved to September.
Replacing the event is Saturday’s Marshall Firemen’s Picnic featuring tractor and truck pulls at Marshall’s Firemen’s Park, 309 Park St.
According to comments made by James to The Courier in January, the date change was due to the difficulty of competing with other summer events occurring in the area and people taking vacations.
“We want to get a better turnout,” he said.
The tractor pull will begin at 11 a.m. with registration from 8:30-10:30 a.m. The entry fee is $25 with a $5 late fee charged after 10:30 a.m. Payout will be based on the number of contestants per class.
The spectator truck pull will start at 5 p.m. with registration from 2:30-4:30 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee and a $30 fee for late entries. There will be several classes to compete in including small block gas street, big block gas street, street diesel, altered street diesel, hot street diesel and open class.
Complete rules can be found on the Marshall Fire Department’s Facebook page. For more information about the tractor and truck pulls, email Jared at ffjared@live.com.
A firefighter challenge will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams can register for the 1 p.m. bags tournament from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration for the kickball tournament will take place from 2-2:30 p.m. with games starting at 2:30 p.m.
People can purchase raffle tickets with all-cash prizes up to 20th place. The first place prize is $2,019 while second and third is $1,000 each.
Brats and burgers will be served all day and refreshments will be sold in the beer tent. The beer tent will also be the location of a TV broadcasting the Wisconsin vs. Michigan football game.
In previous years, the festival had a parade, carnival, the crowning of Mr. and Miss Marshall, baseball games, a petting zoo, fireworks, food vendors and Bingo among other activities.
