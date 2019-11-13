Oct. 8
Traffic accident; report of dog in roadway being struck by vehicle. Officer took report.
Assist human services; report of young child wandering around apartment complex with no adult. Officers made contact at residence. Human services contacted. Child and siblings taken into their custody.
Oct. 9
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to assist with possible altercation at residence in Marshall. Officer was advised to disregard just before arrival at residence.
EMS call; report of subject possibly overdosing on medication. Officer assisted EMS personnel.
Oct. 10
Shoplifting; report of subject taking item from store without purchasing it. Officer took information. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Operate motor vehicle without a valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Non-registration of vehicle; subject was issued a warning to get vehicle’s registration current. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.Oct. 11
Failure to stop at stop sign; officer observed subject approach stop sign and fail to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Oct. 12
Operating while suspended; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon officer checking driver’s status, officer learned driver’s status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Oct. 13
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officer made contact at residence. Subjects at residence interviewed. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Operate motor vehicle without valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer found driver did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
