Jan. 25
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking building and then leaving. Officer located offending vehicle and completed report.
Death investigation; report of subject falling down and now unconscious. Officer and EMS arrived. Life saving measures failed. Coroner contacted.
Jan. 26
Check welfare; subject reported that young juvenile was being left home frequently. Officer made contact at apartment building and spoke with residents of apartments. Case was unfounded.
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with a vehicle in the ditch in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
Assist social services; officer requested in making contact with subject for Jefferson County Human Services that they wished to speak to regarding welfare of child. Officer reached subject and obtained current phone number and forwarded to human services.
Damage to property; report of mailbox by roadway being damaged by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Assist Watertown police; officer requested to check residence for subject that was wanted by the Watertown Police Department. Officer made contact at residence and located subject. Subject arrested and turned over to custody of Watertown Police Department.
Jan. 27
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has not paid for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Jan. 29
Juvenile runaway; report of juvenile not returning home and parent does not know where he is. Officer took information and juvenile entered into system.
Jan. 30
Operate while suspended; officer observed subject driving a motor vehicle. Officer was aware subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Jan. 31
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist probation; officer had contact with intoxicated subject while on a complaint. When checking subject’s information, officer learned subject was on probation and had a condition of not consuming alcohol. Probation and parole contacted and advised of information.
OWI, 2nd offense; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon making contact with driver, officer observed driver was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citation.
