Sept. 30
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:37 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 9:39 a.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:05 p.m.
Oct. 1
Safety hazard, Highway 19 and Koch Street, 8:01 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:34 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:38 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:38 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:41 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:43 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:45 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:46 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:47 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:48 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:49 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:50 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:51 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:52 a.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:42 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:53 p.m.
Battery, 300 block of Cypress Circle, 5:24 p.m.
Death investigation, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 6:51 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 6:56 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 10:10 p.m.
Oct. 2
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:25 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 12:54 p.m.
Adult arrested, 400 block of Farnham Street, 2:03 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 2:33 p.m.
Fraud, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 6:42 p.m.
Oct. 3
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:31 a.m.
Retail theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:02 p.m.
Fraud, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:02 p.m.
Check person, Merrick Terrace, 6:29 p.m.
Oct. 4
Residential burglary, 200 block of Merrick Terrace, 2:17 a.m.
Residential burglary, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 2:21 a.m.
Residential burglary, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 2:35 a.m.
Residential burglary, 200 block of Merrick Terrace, 3:08 a.m.
Residential burglary, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 3:45 a.m.
Residential burglary, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 4:26 a.m.
Residential burglary, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 4:48 a.m.
Theft from auto, 500 block of Meadowview Lane, 7:26 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Meadowview Lane, 9:59 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:05 p.m.
Theft from auto, 200 block of Indian Summer Road, 2:58 p.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:58 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway19 and Box Elder Road, 11:45 p.m.
Oct. 5
Noise complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 12:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:04 a.m.
Assist police, Highway 73 and Interstate 94, 6:24 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:51 a.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 12:40 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 4:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, Indian Summer Road, 11:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 11:54 p.m.
Oct. 6
Serving legal papers, 700 block of Rosewood Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver, 1000 block of Landmark Drive, 8:26 p.m.
Threats complaint, 500 block of Indian Summer Road, 9:18 p.m.
