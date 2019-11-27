Oct. 21
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Oct. 22
Found property; report of bicycle left near business building by unknown subject. Bicycle taken to police department for safe keeping.
Oct. 23
Custody – probation violation; officer had contact with an intoxicated subject during a complaint. Upon checking subject’s information, officer learned subject was on probation. Subject was arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail for probation violation.
Computer crime; complainant reports juvenile child was requested to send nude photos to an adult subject. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 24
No motor vehicle insurance; subject was given a warning to show proof of insurance and has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Theft – shoplifting; report of subject pumping gas and failed to pay for gas. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 25
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department with intoxicated subject. Officer assisted.
Issue worthless checks; report of subject writing checks for purchases and when check presented to bank check was returned. Officer took information. Suspect contacted. Report to be forwarded to district attorney’s office for charges.
Oct. 27
Assist Dane County Sheriff Department; officer had contact with suspect during an investigation. Officer was aware subject was wanted on a Dane County warrant. Subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
