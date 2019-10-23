Sept. 16
Dog bite complaint; subject reports being bitten by a dog at a residence in the city. Officer took report. Dog owner contacted and advised of required quarantine and vet visits.
Operate motor vehicle without insurance; subject was issued a warning to show proof of insurance on motor vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear the warning. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist Dane County Sheriff Department; officer had subject in custody on complaint. Upon subject’s information being checked and verified, it was learned subject was wanted on a warrant out of Dane County. Subject was transported to Jefferson County jail.
Sept. 17
Hit and run accident; report of vehicle striking a parked vehicle and then left the scene. Investigation continuing.
Operate motor vehicle without proof of insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop, driver could not show current proof of insurance. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Sept. 19
Speeding; officer observed vehicle speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Drug investigations; subject turned in numerous prescription bottles of medication that were found in roommate’s room that had other subjects’ names on. Investigation continuing.
Receive information; subject wished to report suspicious item being left on vehicle that was parked in the driveway. Officer took information.
Sept. 20
Traffic accident; report of a two vehicle accident on North Monroe Street. Officer took report. One subject arrested and issued citation.
Sept. 22
Disorderly conduct; report of a woman who looked to be in distress was running in the downtown area. Subject was located. Officers spoke with her and spouse. One subject arrested, allowed to post bond and was released. Report to be forwarded to district attorney’s office.
Assist Dodge County Sheriff Department; officer requested to assist with traffic accident in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
Abandoned vehicle; vehicle was ticketed for parking twice in approximately 24 hours and tagged to be towed in 12 hours. Vehicle was towed from location.
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to assist with possible altercation at residence in the village of Marshall. Officer assisted.
