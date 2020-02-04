When Jill Keip was in high school, she had her sights set on studying to be a dental assistant. Unfortunately, the program at MATC had a two-year waiting list. But, instead of putting her plans on pause, Keip decided the path to her career would be through the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
The 58-year-old dedicated 20 years of her life to the Air National Guard, based out of Truax Field in Madison, with the medical unit – specifically the dental clinic. She reached the rank of master sergeant before retiring in 1999.
“I was the first woman in the clinic to make that rank at that time,” Keip said.
Keip explained a dental assistant helps the dentist directly, such as handing them instruments during dental procedures, as opposed to the hygienist, who is responsible for cleaning a patient’s teeth.
“It sounds funny, like, why would the military need dental? You know they need medical, but people ask why they would need dental service,” she said.
One of the main reasons for needing service members in the dental field has to do with unfortunate circumstances.
Shortly after Keip joined the Air National Guard, one of the pilots crashed their aircraft and died.
“And the very first thing they ask for are the dental records to identify,” the Marshall resident said. “They came to us and asked for his dental records so it’s important in that regard.”
Keip, who has lived in Marshall for eight years, enlisted at the age of 18 in 1979 and served for two decades “to the day.” After she reached the 10-year-mark, her dad encouraged to continue on with the guard for another decade, which would then make her eligible for benefits.
“My dad joked that I should have put in an extra day, just to be sure,” Keip said.
She credits him for having the foresight to remind her to stay with the program.
“When you’re in your 20s, you aren’t thinking about benefits and pensions,” she said.
While in the Air National Guard, Keip would go to Truax and assist with performing physicals for fellow guard members during her monthly weekend trainings.
“We’d have to do the bitewings and pan X-rays,” she said. “We had to make sure their teeth were OK. You don’t want somebody to be shipped somewhere and then have a tooth ache because they have an issue with their teeth. They also needed to have current X-rays in case there was an accident.”
The dental team would also do exams, but not fill cavities or extract teeth. Troops would be informed of any work they would need their private dentists to perform within the next three months.
When the dental team was on the yearly two-week training drills, the routine would change. The group would be sent to an active air force base where dental staff would not only conduct exams, but also do any necessary tooth-related procedures.
With United States Air Force bases scattered across the globe, being a member of the national guard allowed Keip to spend time in Italy, Germany, Spain, and Iceland. She’s also gone to Hawaii on 10 different occasions as part of her yearly two-week commitment.
“I’ve seen a lot of the world and I’m very fortunate,” Keip said. “And my family has always been very supportive when I went. They understood and they were proud of me.”
One part of the world the veteran did not see was a combat zone. During the Gulf War many military bases were being called to active duty in Kuwait. Keip said Truax offered to serve on an active base in the United States that had sent troops overseas. The Madison-based unit spent a couple weeks in Arizona.
“But because we volunteered to do that – even though I didn’t go overseas – it counted as me serving military time in a war,” Keip said.
The Marshall resident continues to serve in a different way – when she moved to the village eight years ago, Keip joined the Luther-Hamshire-Pearsall American Legion Post 279 in Marshall.
As a veteran, she was eligible to join the organization which not only works to support veterans, but also the communities they live in.
“I’m proud to be in the Marshall American Legion,” Keip said. “More young people who are in the military should join and help out their Legion and be active with the group.”
Getting paid to learn
Keip, originally from Columbus, went to basic training in San Antonio, Texas, a place she described as very hot.
“It was very shocking because I had never really been away from home before so to go there and be with 49 other girls and not knowing anybody,” she said.
Her basic training was during the holidays, meaning Keip was away from her family during Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, one of the women in her group helped Keip celebrate the holidays with family, even if it wasn’t her own.
“There was a girl in our group, her name was Kitty Luna, and she was from San Antonio,” the veteran said. “We were given a day off for Thanksgiving and she asked if she could go home for the day because she lived there. They gave her permission and she took me with her.”
Following basic training, Keip was sent to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas on New Year’s Eve for dental school.
“I came back (to Truax) and there was an opening here for my position,” the veteran said.
She was also fortunate enough to find a full-time job as a dental assistant in the civilian world after completing her training through the Air National Guard.
“It was great, I was getting paid to learn and then I found a job. And I didn’t have to be on a waiting list to get the training,” Keip said.
The veteran said for some people choosing to enter the military, the ability to be paid to get training can be important, especially if they cannot afford to continue their post-high school education.
“Granted, it’s a double-edged sword, but for a lot of people it can really help,” Keip said.
After retiring from the guard, Keip switched career fields to massage therapy. For the past several years, she has operated her own practice, Massage by Jill, in Monona.
All in the family
“My family is very military,” Keip said. “My dad used to say, unless you’ve served in the military, there’s a whole other way of life you don’t even know about.”
Her dad, Willard Weiss, is a retired Army captain, who also served with the Army National Guard. Keip’s son, Christian de la Torre, was with the United States Army for four years; her sister is a retired lieutenant colonel, and her niece served in the Air National Guard as well.
Keip has shared several memorable military moments with Weiss, including going with him on the Badger Honor Flight. Several years ago, she signed him up to take part in the program that flies veterans to Washington D.C. free of charge for a day of sightseeing. The pair knew it may be a while before Weiss would be able to attend since the Honor Flights were focused on giving older veterans the opportunity.
“One night he calls me, it’s 10:30 and he said, ‘Did you hear what happened?’ I thought something bad had happened,” Keip said. “He said, ‘I got selected; somebody can’t go.’ I asked, ‘When are we going?’ And he said ‘Tomorrow.’”
Less than six hours later, the duo was at the Dane County Regional Airport and later, spent a day in the nation’s capital. Keip describes it as one of the highlights of her life.
“To be there with my dad – he’s a veteran and I’m a veteran,” she said. “And he told me, ‘Just think, when you’re older like me some day, you’ll get to go.’ I told him, ‘Dad, I’m with you now. I’m not going to need to go again.’ It was unbelievable.”
Not only was it a great experience, there was a surprise at the end. Upon arrival at Dane County Regional Airport, each veteran is escorted through the terminal by an active member of the military. The escort was de la Torre.
“We got off the airplane and we yelled, ‘Christian.’ We couldn’t believe he was there,” Keip said. “And he said, ‘I’m here to escort you, Grandpa.’”
“We never thought our son would go into the military, but we’re very proud that he did,” she said. “He was going to go to college and then ROTC kept coming out of his mouth.”
As a student at the University of Dubuque, de la Torre was a member of the military program, where after a member graduates from college they earn an officer rank. They are also required to put in four years of service.
While Keip never went overseas, her son did a six-month tour in Afghanistan.
“I now understand what it’s like for parents who have children who go overseas,” she said. “It was hell. You hope every day. When he left, I told him please don’t come home in a box. And he told me he’d try not to.”
Thankfully, de la Torre returned home safely after finishing his tour. He chose to not re-enlist after his commitment was fulfilled.
She also recalls an experience on a KC-135, which is an aerial refueling plane, with Weiss. Keip and her dad had both hopped on the plane together as it was traveling to Hawaii. While her dad flew the plane (he was a pilot in civilian life), Keip went to the boom of the plane.
“In the refueling plane, in the very back there is a little somewhat archaic-looking glass dip down and you lay down in it on your stomach and you’re facing the tail of the airplane,” she explained.
All Keip could see was the clouds until “all of a sudden, just like out of a movie there was a fighter jet just beneath us. I could wave to the pilot, that’s how close they were.”
The Marshall woman said the KC-135 has a hose that looks like an elephant’s trunk that connected to the jet while both aircraft were flying.
“When planes are fighting during war, they can’t pull over to fill up, so they do this instead,” Keip said. “I was able to refuel some fighter jets and it was cool. I’m not sure they even let people do that anymore.”
