March 16
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:03 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Farnham Street, 3:06 a.m.
Neighbor trouble, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 10:59 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:55 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 2:59 p.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
Towed vehicle, 400 block of Madison Street, 4:37 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:56 p.m.
March 17
Check person, 300 block of Park Drive, 12:20 a.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Pardee Street, 1:40 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Juniper Lane, 10:32 a.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 2:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 8:43 p.m.
March 18
Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Madison Street, 3:35 a.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:39 a.m.
Parking complaint on the street, Farnham Street, 10:33 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 100 block of Beebe Street, 4:36 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 11:24 p.m.
March 19
Safety hazard, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:26 a.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 6:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:14 p.m.
Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 8:43 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Deerfield Road, 10:58 p.m.
March 20
Assist police, 300 block of Springview Drive, 12:15 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 1:37 p.m.
Neighbor trouble, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 5:29 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:45 p.m.
March 21
Assist police, Madison Street, 2:06 a.m.
Civil dispute, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 6:32 p.m.
Civil dispute, 6000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:49 p.m.
March 22
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 1:01 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 12:20 p.m.
