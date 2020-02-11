Six local residents are running for the two seats on the Marshall School Board. A Tuesday, Feb. 18 primary election will narrow down the field to four candidates. The Marshall School District sent the individuals a list of questions to respond to; the district has allowed The Courier to reprint the answers. Due to space limitations, some of the questions have been omitted in the print version. However, the complete responses will be posted on The Courier’s website at www.wmcourier.com.
The six people running for school board are Staci Abrahamson, Eric Armstrong, Eli Bauer, Christie Eilders, Jill Misiewicz, and Justin E. Rodriguez.
Q: Why have you decided to run for school board, and why is it an important role in which you feel you need to serve?
Abrahamson: I moved to Marshall in 2014 with my husband, and recently decided that I wanted to be more involved in the community. In 2019, I joined the Marshall Community Engagement Group and helped with the first annual Light It Up, Marshall--a holiday lighting contest which was quite successful in its inaugural year. I was asked by a board member if I would consider running for one of the open seats and decided that being a school board member is something I am interested in. I am a mom of a two-and-a-half year old son who was born with permanent brain scarring in his left ventricle, (thankfully, because of early intervention and therapies, he has almost no signs of gross delays cognitively or otherwise) and his future is so important to me-from his individual development to community development. I want Marshall to be a place that he and the community can grow and thrive now and in the future. I feel that being part of the school board would give me the chance to help guide the district for continuous growth and development to help him as an individual and the community as a whole.
Armstrong: Why, indeed, would anyone seek to serve on a school board? Mark Twain, in the voice of nitwitted cipher Puddin'head Wilson, opined "In the first place God made idiots. This was for practice. Then He made School Boards." Aside from being a zinger inserted as a chapter epigraph in one of his travelogues, it illustrates our country's sometimes contentious relationship with local governance, and with the educational system in particular. Thankfully, Marshall has a slate of candidates who are willing to weather the judgement of their fellow citizens in hopes of joining the board of education. Why me, specifically? I believe that the analytical perspective of this community-engaged parent and scientist would be valuable as the district strives to reverse several years of performance declines and build on gains from current initiatives.
I am a parent, 17-year Marshall resident, and active community member with sons who have had 4K through 9th grade curricula. We have had relatively recent experience with each of the district's schools, and my children will be enrolled throughout the three-year terms that are up for election. We have seen the district's implementation of IEPs first-hand from an advanced-learner perspective, ranging from grade-level advancement to differentiation and WCATY supplementation; these perspectives should be represented in district governance. As a UW-Madison researcher in epigenetics & metabolomics, I work with complex data sets, train students, design experiments, manage regulatory compliance (including human subjects, biosafety, animal care & use, and radiological protocols), repair and maintain equipment, and serve in governance. Adapting to novel questions is the norm: I would bring the same rigor to the issues the board addresses. I have worked with youth as a Scout leader for seven years and have a focus in STEM fields. I was a frequent school volunteer via WatchDOGS and other opportunities; I am also a French hornist and avid tinkerer.
I primarily grew up in Harmony and Lanesboro, towns of around 1,000 residents in southeastern Minnesota. My family would have been classified as "economically disadvantaged" by federal standards, much like 1/3 of Marshall's students currently are: I was no stranger to reduced lunch or commodity cheese, moved several times (including cross-country to New Mexico for a few years) as parental marriages and jobs changed, and lived in rentals until moving in with my grandmother. It didn't matter: my small-town education presented a wealth of opportunities for development, and I feel particularly indebted to several stand-out teachers. The best elementary teachers seemed to effortlessly differentiate coursework to meet the needs of students at different levels; I now see that it was an acquired skill. As an older student, I didn’t have AP/ advanced courses or necessarily have the best equipment, but the schools had dedicated teachers and staff who provided a solid educational foundation, encouragement, and the opportunity to try nearly everything (which I did, from music, drama, and state level academic competition to woodshop and athletics). When I needed it as a middle-schooler, I was supported by a school psychologist and a principal who was well-attuned to his students. I don't think I fully appreciated the role of school boards in those opportunities at the time. I graduated as a National Merit Scholar. I was sufficiently prepared for Gustavus Adolphus College both through coursework and equally importantly by learning how to learn. I graduated Phi Beta Kappa with degrees in biology and psychology, and I later earned a masters in oncology from UW-Madison. I now work in fields that didn't fully exist when I was a student, working on complex biochemical questions: being a lifelong learner is a prerequisite. I also married my high-school sweetheart: score another point for Harmony High. Callie and I settled in Marshall in part because we valued what a small town and its schools can provide.
I feel an obligation to serve my community: it is reflected in my profession, my civic activities, and my desire to serve on the board of education. I am a product of small-town public education, and I will do all that I can to improve it and advocate for it.
Bauer: I have always been active in the community through my previous career as a police officer, my work with the Marshall Football Team, and as a member of the Marshall Lions Club. I see the school board as another avenue where I could help my community in a positive way.
I have 2 children under the age of 4 who will be entering the Marshall School District so I have a vested interest in helping make Marshall Public Schools as strong as possible so all kids can succeed.
Eilders: I have decided to run for school board at this time as I feel this is an important time for our district and community. I feel this is an important role which can help guide our community and play a factor into the success of our community.
Misiewicz: The workplace is changing faster than the education system, we need to ensure that our priorities align with helping our kids be good citizens, kind, and self-sufficient. We were lucky to choose Marshall as our home, the friends we have made here are outstanding and I think I can be useful with use my education and experience and willingness to collaborate and make things better. I think you should vote for candidate who you believe will do the best job, that may or may not be me. I have been a lead budget analyst, business office deputy director, currently a Business Intelligence Analyst, mother of two, wife of 29 years, with a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management.
Rodriguez: I decided to run because I want to ensure that the we, the residents of Marshall, are doing everything we can to provide the resources needed for our students to succeed and the staff have what they need to make that happen. Given my experience and background I believe I can help implement a learning/teaching method that will be adaptable to each student’s learning style.
Q: What do you see as the school board’s role and responsibilities?
Abrahamson: A school board members role and responsibilities is to guide the district to success through policy and procedure, keeping or updating the district's vision based on short and long term goals, maintaining a fiscally responsible budget, and making sure that the administration is effectively managing the school’s day to day operations. This is not an individual job, but one that requires collaboration between all school board members, members of the administration, members of the staff and faculty, members of the community at large, and the students of the district themselves. A school board member must be someone who has a willingness to listen to learn the issues at hand, not just listen to respond. They must also be someone open to collaboration with those with differing points of view, be level-headed, and be able to help lead through effective communication.
Armstrong: The role of school boards can vary greatly by district, ranging from mere structural formalities required to enact the policies of superintendents/ administrators in some, to overbearing micromanagement by others. Neither extreme is ideal. I favor a collaborative partnership that has frequent and open communication between board members, administrators, and other stakeholders from the faculty, support staff, and greater community. Meeting student needs is the board's foremost responsibility; fulfilling that obligation requires effective delegation to the district administrator, principals, finance office, curriculum team, and other leadership, as well as responsiveness to feedback from all segments of the district. As elected representatives of our community, board members are charged with setting district priorities that pragmatically meet constituents' preferences and statutory requirements while remaining bound by fiscal realities. Boards are fiscal stewards and bear fiduciary responsibility for the district, including long-term obligations such as debt, contracts, and management of the district's property and physical assets. They must carefully evaluate the district's performance and make adjustments to policy when necessary. I am encouraged to see that these views are consistent with the district's published educational philosophy (policy #110).
Our district also has a formal guidance document for the relationship between the board and the superintendent. The board should respect the autonomy of administrator and principals to develop and implement policies that are in line with the board's vision and policies. Likewise, administration should be receptive to oversight by the board and accommodate requests for information that are relevant. While there are limits on the types of commentary that the public may provide in the context of a regular board meeting (see policy #187), the board, administrator, and principals should strive to be responsive to feedback from all stakeholders.
The board must continue to learn from other districts. We can leverage the knowledge shared by peers elsewhere in Wisconsin (via bodies like WASB), other states, or even other countries. Effective boards are also aware of legislation and potential impacts. They foster working relationships with legislators both as a board and via representative lobbying organizations.
Effective boards must learn, plan, adapt, delegate, and collaborate.
Bauer: I see the school board as an oversight committee for the superintendent, administration, staff and students of the school district. The administrative staff is in place to run the day-to- day and are responsible for development and implementation of our schools’ educational programs for the betterment of each student. The school board serves as a checks and balances body to make sure sound decisions are being made, students are being educated and that we are being fiscally responsible.
Eilders: The school board’s responsibility and role is to help guide and provide policies which are within the Districts long term vision. It is not the Boards responsibility to manage the day to day operations but I feel it is their responsibility to understand them so they can support them.
Misiewicz: A good school board will set the vision and goals that its schools work towards, always asking what is best for the developing child and the community. Also Making sure all the tools are available to develop and empower staff to do its best for the children. The board needs to be good stewards of the taxpayer’s dollar while making sure the resources are available that we need.
Rodriguez: The school board should ensure all schools, staff, and students not only have all the resources they need, but that the resources are appropriately distributed/assigned. Also, it is the school board’s responsibility to answer all questions and concerns that are brought to their attention no matter who is voicing it and to have an open communication policy with the public.
Q: How do you define success for the students in the Marshall Public Schools?
Abrahamson: From an individual standpoint success for students in Marshall means that they were able to graduate on time with grades and test scores that are above state averages. They have ample opportunities to find themselves through education in the schools and have a general idea of what their immediate future may be, whether it be going to a trade school, utilizing apprenticeships available, or going on to other higher education opportunities to the college or university of their choice. If the students can be successful as individuals, then the district as a whole is successful. Using the report card from the
Department of Public Instruction and personal observations are means by which we can track success or find out what roadblocks are ahead so we can navigate them for continued success.
Armstrong: I see the district’s mission as multi-fold. Student success is ultimately assessed by core knowledge, competence in applying it to daily life, and the moral and ethical foundations that support civic engagement in a global society. Equally importantly, our schools must prepare youth to be lifelong learners. The board details a series of 13 educational objectives that are all consistent with those elements. Check out policy #310: it is solid. Some students will pursue higher education in some form; all should be adequately prepared for it, should they make that choice.
I believe Marshall's BoE has the inclusive, pragmatic, student-first educational philosophy that student success requires. However, the district has not managed to rise from overall competence to excellence in DPI's district aggregate assessments, and some segments lag further. Our proportion of students with sub-basic achievement assessments in both mathematics and ELA have deepened in the past two years, while our proportion of demonstrably advanced students, as assessed by DPI, remains relatively low. While students may largely be meeting the district's broad description of success, I would like to enable more of them to meet the state's assessment for excellence. Yes, those metrics are academically-focused: they are still the results that matter to the state of Wisconsin, and thus they need to matter to the district. There have been some gains thus far this academic year: we need to build on them and ensure that our most vulnerable populations are included in our gains, and we must empower students to pursue even higher standards.
Bauer: I define success for a student or anyone as getting better at whatever your goal is each day. That can be different for each person. We live in a diverse community and because of our differences in our backgrounds, environment and development we can’t treat everyone the same way. If someone is struggling, we need to support them to the best of our ability to ensure their potential is recognized.
Eilders: For each student success is different but overall a successful student is one which has all the tools and information necessary in order to make a successful transition into the next chapter of their lives with confidence.
Misiewicz: Giving each student the education, they need to launch into their next phase of life, whether that is ready for college, run a business, or skills to get a job that will support them such as programming, trades, etc. Ultimately developing individual strengths giving them the skills they need to be good citizens, employable, and successful adults.
Rodriguez: We can all agree that one way to define success is for the students to graduate high school or pass to the next grade level. We should also define it by the improvement in the school districts math, reading/literacy, and science proficiency testing, and by the success of the individual students as well. We should acknowledge/recognize when students improve any grades or test scores over the course of the school year, students who volunteer their time to help out their community, and any/all extracurricular achievements a student may receive.
Q: What does it mean for a school board to have an equity lens?
Abrahamson: A board must have an equity lens in order to help make a district successful for all students regardless of their socio-economic background. According to the 2018-2019 Department of Public Instruction’s report card of the Marshall Area School District, 35.7% of the student population is considered to be economically disadvantaged. These students have a graduation rate that is almost 10% lower than students identified as white in a four-year cohort graduation rate in the DPI report. The six year cohort has these students graduating at about a 4% lower rate than students identified as white. Having an equity lens and understanding the issues that face those in economically disadvantaged situations and how we can help raise their achievement levels by helping meet some of the most basic needs--using a base of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs-- is crucial to having a successful district and community overall.
Armstrong: When a school board employs an "equity lens," it is attempting to craft policies that are equitable to all students, including vulnerable populations in the district. Demographic classifications should not be predictors of academic success. The term is most commonly applied to issues of racial/ ethnic/ cultural disparity, but it can be expanded to encompass poverty, family configuration, level of parent/ guardian involvement, disability, and other factors that statistically correlate with lower achievement in many school districts.
The need for an equity lens in Marshall seems clear, based on DPI statistics. Students of color, economically-disadvantaged students, and English language learners all appear to be under-served, based on reports from recent years. District growth supplemental data, a set of DPI analyses that assess if vulnerable groups are currently demonstrating relative benefits from policies, are generally neutral, with a few slight gains and overall lower performance. The board already recognizes this need; our new members will have a role in implementation. District educators also have requested further training and support for work with students with challenging emotional or behavioral needs, which would sometimes benefit both the students requiring intervention and their classmates via de-escalation of potentially disruptive scenarios.
Implementation is not without its perils, however. There can be blowback, as districts face some risk of being perceived as "othering" populations. The equity lens really needs to be an equity framework: the semantic distinction is that it should always be in place, and not be a tool pulled out when it is politically expedient. Schools succeed when they are fully engaged with their communities. Ideally, their boards will reflect the composition of the district; next best is a board that recognizes discrepancies and employs an equity framework to support all students' individual needs.
Bauer: This question ties into the previous question. The board needs to recognize and make decisions knowing that not all students are the same, one size does not fit all. It means the board needs to make decisions that will affect the best results for everyone being educated in our district. We cannot put everyone into the same box and expect success. That means we have to provide our staff and teachers with the resources required to educate students as they are and at varying educational levels.
Eilders: An equity lens means all are provided the same opportunities regardless of socioeconomic or influential differences, allowing everyone the same opportunity to finish at the same level.
Misiewicz: My research showed me that “equity lens” is about lowering the bar to make up for real or perceived disadvantages. I am not about that, what I am about is offering the same education, tools, and opportunities to every child at our schools. I want each child to use every advantage they have to reach as high as they can, which means our focus has to be on what we can achieve, not on what we are missing.
Rodriguez: This is one of the most important attributes any school board should have. Members elected for school board should be able to uphold treating any and all issues with equity. Members should be able to listen to concerns and comments, and not show favoritism one way or the other to ensure everyone receives the fair treatment they deserve.
Q: One of the biggest issues facing future school boards is funding, both from the state and local level. What would your top two funding priorities be and why?
Abrahamson: This is a tough question. There are so many different things that are important to a well rounded education. So two things that are I think crucial to the educational experience are the arts and real life experience education.
1. The Arts. I believe that the arts have profound effects on the human learning experience, and have a way of creating order in a chaotic world. They can give students new ways of expressing themself through different mediums. This will help with communication, stress management, and creative and critical thinking--all things that will serve them better in other course work.
2. Real life experience education. I believe there needs to be more required courses in not only the day to day of living on their own in the future, but also more courses that help guide students into careers in the trades, farming, business management--wherever the students interests may be. So many times I see complaints on social media from people that they never learned how to write a check or do their taxes that I believe it needs to be brought into the classroom as a requirement. While I believe that this is also something that should be taught at home, I realize that not every student has a home that has the capability of doing these things, and as a district we should be able to do that for them.
Overall, I am open to listening to all those with a vested interest in the district and budgetary concerns.
Armstrong: Like many communities, Marshall's school district has already pushed frugality near its limits. Debt service and bond payments remain on the books, with progress made on repayment of the elementary school construction bonds while the Act 32 energy efficiency bonds and note, while worthwhile, will be on the liability sheet for many upcoming budget cycles. The district and individual teachers actively pursue supplemental funding from a wide range of governmental and external sources, and it must continue. Educational staffing levels are already sparser than prior years, and course lists have been trimmed. Some staff positions have been converted from salaried to hourly wages, accompanied by benefit changes; there is little more that can give.
Against that background of debts and ongoing obligations, there are some specific priorities with direct budgetary ties that need to be pursued:
-Turnover among our teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators has been high. While this is partly explained by the tight labor market, with fewer teachers entering the profession, the losses are greater in districts with higher proportions of economically-challenged students: that's us. A seasoned veteran does cost more to retain, but viewing turnover as a cost-saving measure is short-sighted. Continue working on retention. Likewise, we need to foster the development of newcomers who will become our new veterans. Part of those retention efforts needs to be monetary. The district is considering initiatives like rewarding teachers who complete threshold levels of continuing education. Although the labor pool is competitive, we can still assess and try mechanisms that have succeeded elsewhere.
-Secure and utilize funding that targets our known performance deficits. The district participates in the Achievement Gap Reduction Program (AGR), which targets aid to grades K-3 to address poverty/ low-income populations' performance differences, coming back to the concept of an equity lens. AGR is primarily being used for 1:1 tutoring and for instructional coaching or professional development for teachers. Targeting aid to these youngest grades is likely to have a lasting impact. This is critical, as graduation rates and on-track education/ postsecondary readiness are most likely to be reduced in these student subsets. At the February board meeting, the district also detailed some cost benefits from our upcoming hosting of the JEDI
Charter school and from Act 59 payments pertaining to some of MHS's vocational opportunities. Marshall is doing a good job of seeking out funding; keep it up. Most critical may be the drive to maintain enrollment. Any gains that we can show in meeting the diverse needs of our student body will help. Every student deserves a year of growth.
Stretch goal: If, after pursuing these initiatives, the district can find it in their budget to allocate $165 per school for elementary and middle school students to participate in the Scripps-Howard Spelling Bee, that's just gravy. It's an iconic experience and a pet project that I'd like to see adopted. Keep school fun while working hard, and give kids a chance to shine.
Bauer: The top funding priority is recruiting and retaining the best people possible to work in our district. This is the districts largest expense and is directly linked to student achievement. My second priority would be proper mental health resources in our schools as mental health is a growing problem in our society that walks in and out of our schools every day. We need proper funding and training for all staff in the district.
Eilders: First I need to understand what the priorities are before I can truly identify what my top two funding priorities would be. Once I understand the priorities to the district, then looking at the costs, impacts, and fit within long term goals. Once this is done, then looking at and learning about any and all funding opportunities which may be available to us to accomplish these goals.
Misiewicz: It’s not my priorities it is what our kids, principals and teachers need. My role is to be proactive and find the resources support them and their needs. My vision is to bring more funding to our school through public and private grants and to make sure the money we are spending aligns with the priorities of our schools. There are lots of grants and other funding opportunities we can apply for that will take pressure off the budget.
Rodriguez: For local fundraising having more fundraising events throughout the school year, but also over the summer break.
For the State level take advantage of the many events that are held throughout the year at the capital (i.e. The farmers market). We shouldn’t just limit it to Madison but to all the surrounding areas like Waterloo, Deerfield, Sun Prairie, and the rest of the other areas. We have many talented students and staff and we should branch out their talent to show the other areas what Marshall is really about.
