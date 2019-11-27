Nov. 11
Assist police, Highway 73 and Highway TV, 4:45 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:28 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:13 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:53 p.m.
Accident property damage, 100 block of Riverview Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:39 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:13 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 100 block of Main Street, 11:21 p.m.
Nov. 12
Accident private property, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:48 a.m.
Accident with injuries, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:57 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:31 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:17 p.m.
Nov. 13
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 5:43 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 9:29 a.m.
Traffic stop, Waterloo Road, 12:50 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 1:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Freidel Drive, 2:23 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:34 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Fir Lane, 6:47 p.m.
Nov. 14
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4 a.m.
Check person, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 8:47 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:13 a.m.
Child abuse, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:18 p.m.
Nov. 15
Assist police, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 4:18 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 700 block of Main Street, 9:34 a.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:14 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 7:11 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:24 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:20 p.m.
Noise complaint, 300 block of Fir Lane, 9:34 p.m.
Nov. 16
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 3 a.m.
Check person, Park Street, 2:25 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:46 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Riverview Drive, 6:49 p.m.
Civil dispute, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 7:23 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Main Street, 7:29 p.m.
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 10:12 p.m.
Assist police, Madison Street, 10:37 p.m.
Nov. 17
Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:55 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 1:09 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 3:36 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Pardee Street, 6:47 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 10:10 p.m.
