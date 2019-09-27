Aug. 19
Operate motor vehicle while intoxicated; officer received information including a description of extremely intoxicated subject who left in a vehicle. Officer took information and located suspect vehicle. Upon making contact with driver, officer observed driver was intoxicated. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Aug. 20
Counterfeit; a counterfeit $10 bill was turned into the Waterloo Police Department by a local business. Bill placed into evidence. Investigation continuing.
Operate motor vehicle without valid license; officer observed subject driving a motorcycle. Officer was aware driver did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Operate without valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.Theft-retail; report of subject obtaining gasoline from business and did not pay for gasoline. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 21
Operator fail to wear seatbelt; officer observed driver of vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. Subject arrested and issued citation.Traffic accident; report of two vehicle accident on Knowlton Street. Officer took report
Aug. 25
Found property; officer located electronic device in roadway. Item taken to police department for safekeeping.Disorderly conduct; report of altercation at residence. Officer interviewed all subjects. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Burglary to residence; complainant reports items taken from residence. Investigation continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.