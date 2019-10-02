Sept. 16
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 10:33 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of School Street, 2:47 p.m.
Damage to property, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 3:56 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 8:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street. 9:52 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 11:21 p.m.
Sept. 17
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:03 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Beebe Street, 6:09 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Beebe Street, 6:11 a.m.
Enticement/kidnapping, 300 block of Waterloo Road, 8:18 a.m.
Disturbance, 500 block of Karem Drive, 10:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 3:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 block of Madison Street, 3:24 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Hubbell Street, 3:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, 900 block of Hubbell Street, 4:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:53 p.m.
Sept. 18
Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:40 a.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Madison Street, 9:55 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:28 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:41 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 2:40 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:21 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 500 block of Commercial Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, Motl Street, 3:47 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 5:41 p.m.
Assist police, Highway T, 7:49 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 11:04 p.m.
Sept. 19
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:43 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8 a.m.
Preserve the peace, 400 block of Meadowview Lane, 8:45 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:20 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:38 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Dairyland Avenue, 2:54 p.m.
Check person, Main Street, 3:46 p.m.
Violation of court order, 600 block of Madison Street, 5:07 p.m.
Sept. 20
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:25 p.m.
Sept. 21
Damage to property, Deerfield Road, 12:26 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:15 a.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:33 p.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:31 p.m.
Civil dispute, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:47 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Karem Drive, 9:23 p.m.
Check person, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 11:10 p.m.
Sept. 22
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 1:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hemlock Lane, 11:26 a.m.
Assist police, 2000 block of McCoy Road, 1:02 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 3:42 p.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Canal Road, 7:26 p.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 11:50 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.