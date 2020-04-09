March 23
Domestic disturbance, Lothe Street, 1:40 a.m.
Battery, Lothe Street, 1:44 a.m.
Alarm, 300 block of Main Street, 12:16 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Fir Lane, 5:01 p.m.
Assist police, 300 block of Fir Lane, 5:02 p.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 200 block of Balsam Court, 10:05 p.m.
March 24
Assist police, Lum Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 4:17 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:22 a.m.
Sexual assault of a child, 400 block of Madison Street, 7:01 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:39 p.m.
March 25
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 12:04 p.m.
Threats complaint, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:12 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:02 p.m.
Check person, Evergreen Boulevard, 2:18 p.m.
Assist police, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:17 p.m.
March 26
Local ordinance violation, 600 block of Canal Road, 8:34 a.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Farnham Street, 8:53 p.m.
March 27
Fraud, 600 block of Sunnyview Lane, 11:43 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway TT and Pierceville Road, 5:34 p.m.
March 28
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 6:29 p.m.
Accident property damage, Hubbell Street, 9:01 p.m.
March 29
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 8:46 p.m.
Check person, Lothe Street, 10:24 p.m.
