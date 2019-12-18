Dec. 2
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:17 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:15 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 1:32 p.m.
Theft, 600 block of Madison Street, 5:11 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:53 p.m.
Dec. 3
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 9:54 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 10:05 a.m.
Accident – unknown injuries, Highway TT, 2:18 p.m.
Missing juvenile/runaway, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:34 p.m.
Assist police, Knowlton Street, 4:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:18 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 4:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 10:56 p.m.
Dec. 4
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:27 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:02 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 3:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 6:42 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 7:55 p.m.
Dec. 5
Sexual assault of a child, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:43 a.m.
Accident – property damage, Highway T, 12:10 p.m.
Assist police, Highway T, 12:14 p.m.
Fraud, 200 block of Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
Conveyance, 100 block of Pardee Street, 4:11 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 7:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 10:05 p.m.
Dec. 6
Suspicious vehicle, Beebe Street, 2:13 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:35 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:10 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 9:47 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 11:53 a.m.
Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 3:46 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 400 block of Madison Street, 6:14 p.m.
Dec. 7
Assist police, Madison Street, 12:09 a.m.
Assist police, Interstate 94, 5:34 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 9:09 a.m.
Adult arrested person, 400 block of Madison Street, 3:26 p.m.
Attempt to locate person, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:31 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of School Street, 8:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Water’s Edge Court and West Main Street, 8:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 10:45 p.m.
Dec. 8
Assist police, Highway TT, 4:57 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 12:10 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Freidel Drive, 4 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 9:27 p.m.
Traffic stop, 700 block of Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73, 10:49 p.m.
