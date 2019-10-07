Aug. 27
Domestic offense; officer requested to check welfare on subject at residence that was texting messages stating a physical altercation had occurred at a residence. Officer made contact at residence and spoke with subjects. Report to be forwarded to district attorney’s office for possible charges.
Operate motor vehicle without valid license; officer observed subject driving and officer was aware subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Dog running at large; report of dogs running in neighborhood of Jackson Street. Officer arrived and observed dogs in roadway. Dogs were returned home. Dog owner arrested and issued citation.
Ride in vehicle without wearing seatbelt; officer observed passenger in vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Operate without a valid license; officer had subject on traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Disorderly conduct; report of hearing lots of yelling and screaming occurring in neighborhood. Officers arrived in area and located where noise coming from residence. Officer spoke with all subjects in residence. Referral to be sent to Jefferson County Human Services.
Aug. 28
Emergency detox; officer had contact with an extremely intoxicated subject who was determined was incapable of taking care of herself. Subject was transported to a detox facility.
