Dec. 30
Suspicious person, Main Street, 10:48 a.m.
Civil dispute, 800 block of Lewellen Street, 12:15 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 7:18 p.m.
Jan. 1
Assist police, 500 block of Karem Drive, 2:23 a.m.
Disturbance, 300 block of Fir Lane, 5:58 a.m.
Check person, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 1:07 p.m.
Theft, 500 block of Main Street, 6 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Best Built Parkway, 10:17 p.m.
Jan. 2
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:32 a.m.
Accident property damage, 400 block of Waterloo Road, 3:44 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 8:44 p.m.
Traffic stop, Howard Street and Madison Street, 10:36 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 11:17 p.m.
Jan. 3
Traffic stop, Main Street, 5:37 a.m.
Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 10:12 a.m.
Trespass, 700 block of Hubbell Street, 10:53 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:07 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of School Street, 1:07 p.m.
Theft, 700 block of Main Street, 7:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, Box Elder Road and Highway 19, 10:06 p.m.
Jan. 4
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 1:08 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 2:30 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, 400 block of Madison Street, 2:59 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 6:24 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 8:39 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:03 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 11:40 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 12:24 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 2 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 300 block of Fir Lane, 3:46 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 3:55 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 300 block of Fir Lane, 6:50 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of Lakewood Terrace, 7:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 10:46 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 11:22 p.m.
Jan. 5
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 2:01 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 9:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, Beebe Street, 9:53 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.