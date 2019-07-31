It’s been a relatively mild summer, with one major heat advisory roughly two weeks ago. And while many of us turn on the air conditioner once the temperature reaches 80 degrees, the Marshall Area EMS and Marshall Fire Department building, 119 Industrial Drive, has been without the comfort of air conditioning for most of the summer.
EMS director Scott Allain said when Cardinal Heating and Air Conditioning came to do its quarterly inspection of the building’s unit in the spring, it was discovered the air conditioner compressor was burned out.
Allain went before the EMS commission in May with a single bid, but protocol for a project of this magnitude requires three bids. Two more bids were received in time for the June meeting and the commission approved the $38,975 bid for the entire air conditioning system from Cardinal.
“That’s over half the budget for the public safety building, so it had to go to special assessment,” Allain said, which is done for projects outside of the normal operating budget.
Unfortunately, there was another delay in repairing the mechanical cooling system – due to the size of the system, the air conditioner evaporators, also known as coils, need to be special built. It would take four weeks for the coils to be constructed.
The repairs to the system were expected to be completed earlier this week.
Until the air conditioner was back in use, the EMS and fire personnel relied on other ways to beat the heat.
“It’s been an inconvenience but fortunately we brought a bunch of fans, I brought my air conditioner for members to use while they’re down here,” Allain said. “Although not ideal, they’ve been handling it well.”
The building’s apparatus doors were also opened to help circulate air.
According to the director, no injuries or illnesses due to the lack of mechanical cooling had been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.