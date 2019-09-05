Aug. 19
Check person. Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 4:38 a.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 10:39 a.m.
Check person, 100 block of Overlook Terrace, 2:52 p.m.
Retail theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 4:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Main Street, 5:45 p.m.
Traffic stop, Karem Drive and Highway 19, 6:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 6:20 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 6:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, Parkway Drive, 8:13 p.m.
Assist police, Portland Road, 11:18 p.m.
Aug. 20
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Canal Road, 12:33 a.m.
Suspicious person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:05 a.m.
Theft from auto, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 1:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 8:20 p.m.
Aug. 21
Traffic stop, Main Street, 1:27 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:53 a.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 7:50 a.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 8:53 a.m.
Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 1:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 2:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:53 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 4:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 4:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:54 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 5:40 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 7:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:43 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 8:16 p.m.
Juvenile arrest, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 9 p.m.
Aug. 22
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 8:25 a.m.
Assist police, 400 block of Farnham Street, 12:55 p.m.
Retail theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:40 p.m.
Retail theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:20 p.m.
Retail theft, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 2:48 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 500 block of Madison Street, 5:36 p.m.
Aug. 23
Assist police, 600 block of Woodberry Street, 9:18 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, 12:32 p.m.
Fraud, 100 block of Pardee Street, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 24
Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Waterloo Road, 12:18 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 2:52 a.m.
Assist police, Interstate 94, 3:38 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of School Street, 11:28 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 11:53 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:32 p.m.
Safety hazard, Pardee Street, 9:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Box Elder Road, 11:17 p.m.
Aug. 25
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Main Street, 1:10 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 10:34 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:37 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of Riverview Court, 6:39 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 9:43 p.m.
