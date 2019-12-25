Dec. 9
Juvenile complaint, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 7:16 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, East Main Street and Hubbell Street, 9:13 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 10:55 a.m.
Assist police, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:13 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 8:46 p.m.
Disturbance, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 8:50 p.m.
Dec. 10
Repossession, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:20 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 12:39 a.m.
Threats complaint, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 4:21 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:46 p.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:23 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Twin Lane Road, 8:38 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, East Main Street, 11:51 p.m.
Dec. 11
Assist police, 100 block of Pardee Street, 1:56 a.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:27 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:53 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Cherry Lane, 1:05 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 3:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 3:37 p.m.
Dec. 12
Accident with injuries, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:04 a.m.
Accident unknown injuries, 100 block of Pardee Street, 9:34 a.m.
Attempt to locate person, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:58 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Fir Lane, 3:09 p.m.
Accident property damage, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 3:11 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 3:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:17 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Evergreen Drive, 11:49 p.m.
Dec. 13
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 12:50 a.m.
Stolen auto, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 5:57 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane, 6:04 a.m.
Theft from auto, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 7:02 a.m.
Assist police, 200 block of Maunesha Drive, 1:02 p.m.
Civil dispute, East Main Street, 3:27 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 8:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 8:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 11:05 p.m.
Dec. 14
Check person, 700 block of Main Street, 1:39 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 1:56 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Lane, 2:11 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 7:29 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:48 p.m.
Dec. 15
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:43 a.m.
Check person, 200 block of Arbor Vitae Drive, 11:58 a.m.
Suspicious person, 500 block of Waterloo Road, 6:12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.