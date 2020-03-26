Feb. 14
Assist human services, officer requested to sit in on interviews with Jefferson County Human Services regarding a report of possible abuse. Officer assisted. Case unfounded.
Assist citizen, subject wished to report giving out social security number during possible phone call scam. Officer took information. Subject was advised of agencies to contact to report incident for identity theft purposes.
Feb. 15
Citizen information, subject reported striking curbside box lid laying in roadway which caused his vehicle’s tire to go flat. Officer observed vehicle and made report.
Feb. 16
Welfare check, officer requested to check on resident that was requesting assistance from medical facility. Upon making contact with subject, officer observed subject was in need of medical assistance. EMS contacted to transport subject.
Speeding, officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar.
Feb. 17
Receive information, officer received information regarding a confrontation that occurred at school. Officer made a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.