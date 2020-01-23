Jan. 6
Assist police, Marina Drive, 12:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, Plaza Drive, 5:09 a.m.
Disturbance, 100 block of Lothe Road, 9:22 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:42 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:43 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:44 a.m.
Theft, Pardee Street, 6:31 p.m.
Jan. 7
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 12:27 a.m.
Violation of court order, 300 block Parkway Drive, 1:34 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Juniper Lane, 1:39 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Hubbell Street, 2:58 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 300 block of Fir Street, 3:11 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 10:15 p.m.
Jan. 8
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 12:32 a.m.
Traffic stop, School Street and Evergreen Terrace, 1:13 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway T, 3:35 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 3:53 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 block of Hubbell Street, 3:57 p.m.
Theft, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 6:04 p.m.
Serving legal papers, 400 block of Sunset Court, 6:25 p.m.
Jan. 9
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Sherman Drive, 3:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 4:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 73 and Sherman Drive, 5:48 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 5:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 6:18 p.m.
Adult arrested person, Beebe Street, 7:16 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Indian Summer Road, 11:18 p.m.
Jan. 10
Theft, 600 block of Madison Street, 11:15 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 1:33 p.m.
Civil dispute, 300 block of School Street, 3:06 p.m.
Found person, Howard Street, 3:54 p.m.
Threats complaint, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 4:47 p.m.
Accident property damage, Pardee Street, 5:55 p.m.
Traffic stop, Sleepy Hollow Lane and Riverview Drive, 9:52 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway VV, 10:54 p.m.
Jan. 11
Adult arrested person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:17 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 100 block of Pardee Street, 2:58 a.m.
Noise complaint, 11:06 a.m., Fir Lane
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 8:34 p.m.
Check person, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 10 p.m.
Jan. 12
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 4:02 a.m.
Check person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 7:09 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 5:49 p.m.
Assist police, Highway TT, 10:23 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.