As Wisconsin reaches the dog days of summer, canines will have to wait a bit longer before they can frolic in Marshall’s new dog park. Parks and Recreation Director Brandon Millner said the village is planning to open the park, located behind the public safety building at 119 Industrial Drive, mid-August but noted the opening date is a dependent on the weather.
The 3.10-acre park was approved Feb. 12 by the Village Board, when construction was expected to start in the early summer. The parks and recreation director said the construction of the parking lot and driveway was set to begin this week.
Millner said the dog park will feature agility structures along with picnic tables. He added trees will also be planted in the fenced-in park.
The village approved spending approximately $15,100 for the park, which will fund the chain link fence around the park, a parking lot and necessary light structures.
