Dec. 23
Drug incident/investigation, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 12:23 a.m.
Assist police, 500 block of Sunnyview Lane, 1:30 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Evergreen Drive, 3:01 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Hillside Drive, 7:30 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 11:37 p.m.
Dec. 24
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 5:30 a.m.
Parking complaint on street, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 12:18 p.m.
Parking complaint on street, 300 block of Hubbell Street, 12:47 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, 300 block of Overlook Terrace, 6:11 p.m.
Dec. 26
Fraud, 100 block of Main Street, 7:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 11:01 a.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 1:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, Motl Street, 3:05 p.m.
Disturbance, 200 block of Evergreen Boulevard, 5:19 p.m.
Towed vehicle, American Legion Circle, 9:32 p.m.
Dec. 27
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 4:12 a.m.
Disturbance unwanted person, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:53 p.m.
Threats complaint, 200 block of Hubbell Street, 6:19 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of Water Tower Drive, 8:18 p.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Porter Street, 9 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:23 p.m.
Dec. 28
Disturbance, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 5:04 a.m.
Conveyance, 2000 block of Industrial Drive, 8:16 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 9:34 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Indian Summer Road, 8:01 p.m.
Dec. 29
Assist EMS/fire, 600 block of Logan Circle, 7:17 a.m.
Landlord/tenant trouble, 1000 block of Hubbell Street, 1:29 p.m.
Civil dispute, 100 block of Hillside Drive, 3:20 p.m.
Traffic stop, School Street, 4:20 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Highway 19 and Highway TT, 5:23 p.m.
Towed vehicle, 500 block of Madison Street, 7:02 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of Park Drive, 11:17 p.m.
