Dec. 3
Civil dispute; report of unwanted subject at residence. Subjects were involved in a civil dispute and were advised civil court is where they need to go to settle dispute.
No valid driver’s license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Theft – all other; subject reports identification card missing. Investigation continuing.
Dec. 4
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Dec. 6
Receive stolen property; officer observed vehicle had temporary plate on that did not belong to that vehicle. Plate recovered from vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Dec. 7
Welfare check; report of intoxicated subject who possibly may harm self with a knife at residence. Officers made contact at the residence where subject fled from scene. Subject eventually located and turned over to responsible party.
Dec. 8
Dog bite; report of family dog nipping at child causing small injury. Resident contacted and advised for required vet visits and quarantine period.
