The Wisconsin Challenge Academy is not for the faint of heart.
Cadets of the alternative education program wake up every morning at 5:20 sharp to begin a rigorous schedule that requires absolute discipline. Many are tempted to quit — and indeed many do — but for 17-year-old Anthony Brown, it’s best to just “ride out the wave,” he said.
The voluntary program based out of Fort McCoy is part of the federal National Guard Youth Challenge Program. Brown’s path to the academy began after his family moved from Madison to Marshall in the spring of 2018.
The high school freshman barely attended school in his first semester at Marshall High School and his disinterest in traditional education lingered into his sophomore year.
“I wasn’t really into the school stuff,” Brown said. “I didn’t like going to school eight hours a day. I just wasn’t really too fond of school, so I wanted to get it over with.”
Brown’s high school journey was quickly heading towards the Wisconsin Challenge Academy, a destination for students who are not attending school or have dropped out entirely. Brown also passed the academy’s age criteria, which requires students to be older than 16 years and 9 months but not yet 19 years old.
The idea for attending the academy finally arrived at the insistence of Marshall High School teacher Megan Lippens. Though Brown initially resisted the proposal, he soon realized it was the most lucrative course of action.
“I wanted a charter school, but I wasn’t old enough for that yet,” Brown said. “So I decided to come to the Challenge Academy because it was an opportunity for me to graduate high school early. My mom and everybody else were supporting me through the process and I just felt like it was a good opportunity.”
Brown soon joined the ranks of the Challenge Academy’s 43rd class, which reported to Fort McCoy on July 18 of this year.
“In the summertime, you get a whole bunch of gunshots — they’ve got a shooting range down the street and then you just see a whole bunch of military people,” he said. “We stay inside our own little area on a base. We’re not really allowed to walk around on base unless we’re a team leader.”
The new cadet’s daily routine consisted of waking up early for PT, or physical training, which would take up about 30 minutes, followed by a quick shower and maintenance of the cadet barracks.
“When that’s all done, you get your gear on, your jacket, your canteen belt and you file out on platoon formation,” he said. “You march up to the chow hall, you eat breakfast. When you’re done with breakfast, you go back to the barracks, you get your book bag and you march back out and you go to school for four hours.”
The end of school would mean another trip back to the chow hall for lunch, while the rest of Brown’s day would consist of several hours of community service, study halls and one more meal back in the chow hall.
“And after study hall, you come back, you get ready to go to sleep,” he said.
Brown graduated from the academy Dec. 14 and once he returns to MHS for his last two General Educational Development (GED) tests, he will finish high school at a time when he otherwise would have been halfway through his junior year.
Brown plans to get a job and is looking to enroll in college for the fall 2020 semester.
“I want to be a welder, a real estate agent and long term, I want to have my own bakery,” he aspired.
