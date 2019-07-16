Relay For Life meetings set Thursday, Saturday
The Relay For Life of Rock River will hold its last informational meetings Thursday, July 18 and Saturday, July 20 before the event is held Aug. 2. The Thursday meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center and 8 a.m. Saturday at Tribeca in Watertown. All teams are encouraged to attend. If interested in being a part of the relay, sign up on line at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi. The opening ceremonies for the event to be held Aug. 2 at the Watertown High School track will be at 5 p.m. Organizers are looking for survivors to partake in the survivor ceremony at 7 p.m. The relay is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
KJML to host ADRC program Friday
At 1 p.m. Friday, July 19 representatives of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County (ADRC) will sponsor a program describing their programs and services. The program will be held at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo. Information will also be available regarding transportation services. The “How Can We Help You” program is open to the public. The program is part of a series hosted by the KJML to aquaint adults, youth and children with services available thorugh regional and county agencies, civic and service organizations, BRIDGES Library System, and the library.
Waterloo American Legion to sell burgers, host car show Friday night
The Waterloo American Legion will hold burger night Friday, July 19 at its hall on State Highway 89. The legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and brats starting at 4:30 p.m. There will also be French fries and onion rings. There will also be a car show every Friday through August from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Waterloo City Band will perform at the legion hall on Friday, July 26, starting at 7 p.m.
The Discords to lead worship Sunday at Holy Trinity
On Sunday, July 21 at 9 a.m. local favorites The Discords will lead worship at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., Marshall. The entire service will consist of inspirational gospel/bluegrass music. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 608-655-4246.
American Legion to meet Monday
The American Legion Post 233 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the Legion Hall, N9250 State Highway 89 South. All legionnaires and prospective members are invited. Meetings are held on the fourth Mondays of the month, except December.
Jefferson GOP to meet Tuesday
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will be at the Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics on Tuesday, July 23. The event will be at Schwefel’s, 39877 State Highway 16, Oconomowoc, with social at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m. Event contact is Sandy McManama at Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
Euchre offered at VFW Hall on Tuesday nights
The Veterans of Foreign Wars is holding Euchre on Tuesday nights at its hall on South Monroe Street in Waterloo.
KJML to present the ABCs of CBD July 25
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library will present the ABCs of CBD by Registered Nurse Erica Mallory at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Participants will learn how to make informed choices when it comes to their health. Mallory will cover the history of hemp, medical aspects of CBD and considerations consumers should have about CBD products. An ice cream reading challenge will be held at the library from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.
Summer reading program to conclude Friday at Marshall library
Friday, July 19 will be the last day for participants to turn in their reading logs and collect prizes for the Marshall Community Library’s summer reading program. Virtual Reality Gaming will be offered at the library from Saturday, July 20-27. Put on the headset and immerse yourself in a whole new world. Sheila Santos will present a hands-on program where kids get to make their own instruments to help create inspiring music and fun singalong songs on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants are asked to bring coffee cans and paper towel tubes.
Marshall Mad Dash registration open
Registration for the Marshall Mad Dash 2019 is open. The Mad Dash is set for Saturday, Aug. 10 with a 1K Kid’s Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. and 5K Run/Walk and 8K or less family or 21K bike rides starting at 9 a.m. from Marshall Fireman’s Park. Online registration is available at www.active.com with key word Marshall Mad Dash or forms are available at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Marshall. Early registration is $30 before Aug. 6 and $35 after Aug. 6 and day of the event. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
Pancake breakfast set in Cambridge July 28
A pancake breakfast will be held in conjunction with Midwest Fire Fest held in Cambridge on Sunday, July 28o from 8 to 10 a.m. at Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee and juice. This year proceeds will go to deacon’s ministry and mission projects. Tickets are available at the door, $7 for adults, $3 for children under 12 and $5 for Midwest Fire Fest Vendors.
Yee-Haw VBS Weekend set at St. Paul’s church in August
St. Paul’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waterloo will host Vacation Bible School (VBS) Aug.16-18. Children ages 3 and above can saddle-up for the free Yee-Haw VBS.
Register by Aug. 9 by calling the church office at 920-478-2570 or visit the website at https://www.myvbs.org/stpaulwaterloo.
The weekend schedule is: Friday, Aug. 16 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., family supper to follow; Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, family lunch to follow; and Sunday, Aug. 18 at the 9 a.m. church service. A pancake breakfast and VBS slideshow will follow the service.
The Courier to hold office hours Wednesday
The Courier will hold office hours at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library July 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and at the Marshall Community Library from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Community members can stop in and drop off news and press releases or visit with the managing editor.
Marshall Community Library offers Senior Meal Program on Tuesdays
Every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Marshall Library, volunteers will serve a nutritious meal to anyone age 60 or older. All are welcome to stay after lunch for games or other activities. Those who can may donate a few dollars towards this service, but it is not at all required to get lunch. This program is managed by the Sun Prairie Colonial Club, and funded in part by the Village of Marshall.
To make sure everyone gets served, the Colonial Club asks that you tell them 24 hours in advance that you will be attending the meal. Call by 11 a.m. on Mondays to 608-837-4611 extension 113. The Marshall library already offers free senior aerobics classes every Monday at 10 a.m., during which time the Marshall EMS does free blood pressure and heart rate checks.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
Veterans collecting donations for memorial
The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars are collecting donations for a memorial at Oak Hill Cemetery. The memorial will include three granite stones to honor the service and memory of those who served in the Armed Forces from Waterloo. Donations can be sent to the American Legion Post No. 233, Humphrey-Wilson Post, N8661 Island Church Road, Waterloo, WI 53594. Donations are also being accepted for memorial bricks to be laid before the memorial. For more information, contact Larry Killian at 920-478-3697.
Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars has on-going fundraisers
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars has an ongoing fundraiser with Amazon Smile. Amazon will donate .5 percent of a purchase to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars when an order is placed using Amazon Smile. Log into Amazon http://smile.amazon.com. Search and select Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars and place the order.
Marshall resident seeking troop addresses
Pete Ponti, who has worked with both the Marshall VFW and American Legion, is seeking the addresses of local soldiers stationed overseas to send care packages to. Anyone with the address should contact Ponti at 608-655-3568. Ponti also reminds residents that bricks are still for sale in Marshall Veterans Memorial Park.
