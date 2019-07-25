While it is only July, the Marshall’s Community Engagement Committee is planning Light it Up Marshall, a holiday decorating challenge from Nov. 29 until Dec. 9.
The committee is looking for community input as it finalizes its plans at its Aug. 8 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Marshall School District office board room.
Light It Up Marshall will be a community holiday decorating and tree lighting contest where participants can register with a minimal to-be-determined registration fee. The four categories will be Clark Griswold, fan favorite, best business display and most creative.
With the registration fee, the participants need to comply with the rules and event guidelines that will be finalized in the next upcoming meetings.
This winners of the holiday lighting challenge will be announced at Santa Claus at the Fire Department event, an annual event the second week of December. The announcement will also be streamed live on Facebook.
Voting locations and logistics are still being worked on. It was noted there will be a travelling voting box that will be at basketball games and other community events.
The committee is working on ideas on prizes, the rules and regulations, voting contest rules and ways to get more community participation.
Committee member Debbie Frigo said the planning meetings are open to the public. She said the group plans for Light it Up Marshall to be introduced to the community with a booth at the Sept. 28 Marshall Area Business Association (MABA)’s Main St. Mania event.
The goal of the contest is build up community participation that can help support the established events such as Santa at the fire station.
The committee engagement committee was launched spring 2018, with the goal of having different community groups, organizations and businesses work and support each other through their programs and events. The committee decided on having the Light It Up Marshall and also is exploring potential options of doing a summer event to potentially replace the annual Fireman’s Festival that always occurred the third week June.
The objective of the committee is to have everyone on the same page as the village continues its path towards economic development. The committee engagement committee meets 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at rotating locations. Anyone from the community is invited to attend.
