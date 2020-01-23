The Marshall Fire Department was among those assisting the Sun Prairie Fire Department fight a house fire Wednesday, Jan. 22.
At about 10:40 p.m., Dane County sheriff’s deputies, along with fire departments from Sun Prairie, Marshall, Deforest, Cottage Grove and Truax, responded to a structure fire at 5699 Highway VV in the Town of Sun Prairie. Upon arrival, smoke was visible coming from the ground floor of the two-story duplex.
The ground floor resident was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being found inside the residence. The second-floor occupant safely exited the residence without assistance.
The fire was extinguished after two hours. Highway VV was closed between Highway T and Yelk Road for about 90 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The owner estimated damage to be about $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.