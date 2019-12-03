With the new year there will be new hours at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library. Library director Kelli Mountford said beginning Jan. 2, 2020, the library will be open Wednesday evenings and every Saturday. The new hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Mountford, the library needed to make adjustments to staffing, materials and program budgets to increase the hours of operation. One staff member is retiring at the end of the current year and the position will not be refilled.
“Money from the unfilled staff position, a significant cut to all materials and the program budget, will enable the library to extend hours in order to better serve our community,” the library director said.
Mountford continued, noting the Waterloo City Council’s 2020 budget stated the library’s 2020 expenses are set to increase by 16.1 percent, or approximately $60,322, compared to the 2019 budget.
“I would like to clarify that the library’s budget, not including capital projects, only increased by 0.9 percent with the city giving the library a 2.6 percent increase,” Mountford said. “The 16.1 percent that is stated is the library using its own fund balance to cover capital projects that the city was not able to provide.”
