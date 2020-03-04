Feb. 17
Repossession, 700 block of Lewellen Street, 2:27 a.m.
Accident with injuries, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 2:43 p.m.
Civil dispute, 400 block of Farnham Street, 5:23 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, 400 block of Freidel Drive, 5:46 p.m.
Assist police, Highway 19 and Schappe Road, 6:40 p.m.
Feb. 18
Accident property damage, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:44 a.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:15 a.m.
Drug offense/investigation, 600 block of Madison Street, 10:29 a.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:07 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Lochinvars Trail, 3:17 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 3:49 p.m.
Traffic stop, Madison Street, 5:06 p.m.
Accident – motor vehicle vs. deer, Highway 19 and Koch Drive, 6:15 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 500 block of Hubbell Street, 6:31 p.m.
Traffic stop, Deerfield Road, 10:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 10:28 p.m.
Traffic stop, Pardee Street, 10:44 p.m.
Traffic stop, Farnham Street, 11:08 p.m.
Feb. 19
Suspicious vehicle, 900 block of Lewellen Street, 3:04 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 8:24 a.m.
Check person, Highway TT and Pierceville Road, 9:42 a.m.
Juvenile complaint, 400 block of School Street, 1:04 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 2:33 p.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Madison Street, 2:55 p.m.
Feb. 20
Assist police, 700 block of Sherman Drive, 12:01 a.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Madison Street, 7:11 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 9:20 a.m.
Child abuse, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 11:01 a.m.
Check person, 600 block of Madison Street, 12:25 p.m.
Traffic stop, Main Street, 2:12 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 2:17 p.m.
Check person, 500 block of Madison Street, 3:08 p.m.
Threats complaint, 100 block of Farnham Street, 3:38 p.m.
Traffic complaint/investigation, Hubbell Street, 7:16 p.m.
Check person, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 9:28 p.m.
Feb. 21
Check person, 200 block of Kleine Street, 11:52 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 1:18 p.m.
Theft, 700 block of Main Street, 4:30 p.m.
Sex offense – miscellaneous, 1000 block of Lewellen Street, 4:31 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 100 block of Porter Street, 5:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway 19 and Industrial Drive, 7:22 p.m.
Traffic stop, West Main Street and Water’s Edge Court, 9:44 p.m.
Assist police, 5000 block of Box Elder Road, 11:26 p.m.
Feb. 22
Noise complaint, 400 block of Madison Street, 12:07 p.m.
Disturbance, 600 block of Meadowview Lane, 3:30 p.m.
Traffic stop, Highway T, 4:43 p.m.
Check person, 100 block of Industrial Drive, 10:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, Lewellen Street, 11:06 p.m.
Feb. 23
Assist police, Highway TT, 2:50 a.m.
Check person, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 9:19 a.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 3:29 p.m.
Traffic stop, Karem Drive, 3:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, Merrick Terrace, 4:20 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle, Fir Lane, 7:21 p.m.
Threats complaint, 600 block of Madison Street, 7:25 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation, 500 block of Plaza Drive, 7:33 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire, 200 block of Lakewood Terrace, 8:23 p.m.
Traffic stop, Hubbell Street, 9:13 p.m.
