Sept. 30
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked car in parking lot and left the scene. Officer took report. Striking vehicle located and added to report.
Oct. 1
Custody – probation violation; officer was advised of subject in city that was wanted on a probation violation. Officer made contact at subject’s residence. Subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Theft from building; report of items taken from building by unknown subjects. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 2
Criminal damage to property; report of door on residence being damaged by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
Oct. 3
Vehicle operator fail to wear seatbelt; officer observed driver of vehicle was not wearing a seatbelt. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Failure to display license plates; officer observed vehicle on roadway did not have license plates on vehicle. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Oct. 4
Assist Marshall Police Department; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department on burglary complaint. Officer assisted.Hit and run accident; subject wished to report hit and run to vehicle from previous day. Officer took report. Other vehicle was located. Driver arrested and issued citations.
Operate motor vehicle without insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for proof of insurance, driver stated there was no insurance on vehicle. Subject arrested and issued citation.Oct. 5
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Oct. 6
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Citation voided and state citation issued.
Parking where prohibited; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Citation voided and state citation issued.
Operate while suspended; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Operate motor vehicle without insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for proof of insurance, driver stated there was no insurance on vehicle. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Operate motor vehicle while under the influence; officer received information on an erratic driver. Officer located vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Upon making contact with driver, officer observed driver appeared under the influence. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Death investigation; officer asked to check welfare on subject. Upon gaining entry to residence, officer found subject deceased. Coroner and funeral home contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.