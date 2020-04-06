Advanced Disposal, serving Marshall, and Badgerland Disposal, serving the city and town of Waterloo, recently announced changes to service due to coronavirus.
According a release from Advanced Disposal, posted on the Village of Marshall’s Facebook page, beginning at the end of last month the company will not pick up any trash/refuse or recycling materials placed outside the cart will not be collected.
Additionally, Advanced Disposal is suspending all bulk item collection until further notice.
Badgerland Disposal will not collect any trash/refuse or recycling materials placed outside of the carts. It will also no longer be accepting bulk items, appliances and electronic waste until further notice.
The Town of Medina refuse and recycling center will also be closed on Wednesdays until further notice. The Town of Portland recycling site remains open during regular hours of operation.
