Florence Zimbrick Veith isn’t your typical 100-year-old hospice patient. Every day is she on the go, stopping by her senior center to play cards, bingo, and dominoes. It’s become part of her daily routine. Not only that, Florence lives by herself in a senior apartment complex and still drives every day. She also remains an active part of her community.
“She is sharp as a tack,” said Nicole Sommerfeldt, Rainbow Hospice Care social worker.
Veith celebrated her 100th birthday on July 2. The Jefferson Senior Center threw a surprise party for her that same day. Her apartment complex followed suit with a party for her the next day. Then the culmination of a big celebration at her church capped off a very special birthday week. Over 200 guests showed up at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson on Sunday for the party of the century to deliver Florence plenty of birthday wishes, including her son and granddaughter.
Veith knew there was going to be a big birthday party at her church this past Sunday and even helped plan the event. But a surprise she wasn’t expecting was when Sommerfeldt and her Rainbow Hospice Care nurse, Kendra Gerleman delivered a bundle of birthday cards to her home last week.
“I’m so surprised. It makes their day to send cards and now they’re making my day,” Veith said.
Sommerfeldt had the idea of asking Rainbow Hospice Care employees to get cards for Veith to help her celebrate the rare milestone of turning 100.
“I thought it would be fun to give her cards because I know at first on her admission in May she was not too keen on the idea of hospice and thought it meant she was dying right then and there,” Sommerfeldt said. “She told me on day one she was going to plan her 100th birthday party before she even thought about planning her funeral.”
There’s no doubt that Veith has experienced a lot in her lifetime. Life before television, life before cellphones, and life before the internet and social media and has witnessed the turn of a century. She was born on July 2, 1919, just days after World War I officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles. She grew up on a farm in Marshall, during the height of the Great Depression. Some of her favorite memories during that time include going out dancing and having a lot of boyfriends.
She met the love of her life, Adolph Veith in the Community room in Waterloo. He was working at the malthouse nearby and stopped by there after work. The two struck up a conversation and the rest is history.
They got married on Aug. 23, 1938 and settled in Waterloo. They built their first home there for only $3,000, before moving to Jefferson in 1952 when Adolph Veith got a job as a rural mail carrier.
Florence Veith has been in Jefferson ever since. They went on to have two sons, Dale and James. Now Florence has a granddaughter named Christy and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Sydney. Over the years she worked as a grocery store checkout clerk and has volunteered for Meals on Wheels and several church functions. She remains an avid Packers fan, and also likes baseball and basketball.
Even though a lot of her friends and family have since passed away, including her husband, she is still going strong and living her life to the fullest and loves being around people that make her smile. Veith never really thought she’d make it to 100 years.
“A 100 years of your life you get out and meet lots of people,” Veith said. “It’s very important to still maintain my independence and live life with no regrets.”
Her sense of humor and upbeat personality is contagious. It rubs off on others lucky enough to be around her, including members of the Rainbow Hospice Care team.
“She really is a very special lady,”Sommerfeldt said. “I wanted her to know that not only were Kendra and I there as a team to support her, but to see the big picture in hospice and that is to live her life to its greatest potential and we weren’t there to focus just on the dying aspect.”
“Drink the right thing at the right time,” Veith said. That’s one piece of advice she shared for living a long life.
She doesn’t know what tomorrow holds, but today she is enjoying living in the moment and is thankful for a lifetime of memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.