Community blood drive Friday
Holy Family Parish, 387 S. Monroe St. in Waterloo, is hosting a blood drive Friday from 12:30-5:30 p.m. To set up an appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment; walk ins welcome. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent.
Waterloo American Legion to sell burgers, host car show Friday night
The Waterloo American Legion will hold burger night Friday at its hall on State Highway 89. The legion will sell hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and brats starting at 4:30 p.m. There will also be French fries and onion rings. There will also be a car show every Friday in August from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Historical society
board
to meet Saturday
The Waterloo Area Historical Society Board of Directors will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the museum, 130 E. Polk St. On the agenda will be an update on roof/gutter repair, visitors, research done, donations given regarding genealogy material, and future fundraising activities. The society will be selling brats at the final Waterloo Community Night at Firemen’s Park on Aug. 29. Call 920-478-8015 for information.
Pokémon Party set for Aug. 20 at the Marshall library
All ages are welcome to attend the Aug. 20 Marshall Community Library Pokémon Party featuring Pokémon crafts, Pokémon snacks, Pokémon games, and a visit from Pikachu from 6-7 p.m. Battle with friends to defeat (or defend) the gym (Pokémon Go). Please RSVP by calling 608-655-3123 or emailing staff@marlib.org.
Leagues looking for more bowling teams
Stubby’s Bowl in Waterloo is seeking more teams to sign up for league bowling. The Tuesday night league is looking for four-person team of all women, all men or mixed; Thursday night league has an opening for a four-person women’s team; and the Saturday mixed league has an opening for two four-person mixed team. For more information or to register, call Stubby’s at 920-478-3743.
Subway Night to benefit local seniors
The Marshall Scholarship Foundation will hold a Subway Night on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 5-8 p.m. The Marshall Subway will donate a portion of their proceeds during that time to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. All funds raised go towards scholarships for Marshall High School seniors.
Waterloo fire, rescue looking for volunteers
Waterloo fire and rescue is currently accepting applications for volunteer fire and/or emergency medical services personnel. At this time, the department is in need of people 18 and older. To be a firefighter, one needs to live within the Waterloo Fire Department’s response area. There are no residency requirements for emergency medical technicians. For more information, stop by the station at 900 Industrial Lane or call 920-478-2535.
Walker to speak at county GOP meeting
Jefferson County GOP welcomes Scott Walker as keynote speaker at its Aug. 29 Pints & Politics at 6:30 p.m. at The Bennett Barn, N9045 Highway Q, Watertown. Also attending will be Kevin Nicholson, No Better Friend initiative for conservative Wisconsin values. Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
