Two days after Luke Bryan performs at the Statz farm, the spirit of country music will continue at Marshall’s Main Street Mania. The annual event, sponsored by the Marshall Area Business Association (MABA) has ‘Gone Country Again’ and continues to bring back some of the most popular activities Saturday when a portion of Main Street will be closed down for the annual fall festivities.
MABA President Adam Ruechel said Main Street Mania, held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., has always been geared toward families, but this year the organization has decided to ramp it up by adding more entertainment that will appeal to children.
New for 2019 will be the touch-a-truck interactive area where children (and adults) can get an up close look at an ambulance, fire truck, police car, and department of public works vehicle; a tractor and tow truck may also be present during the activity.
Another addition to the kids’ zone is balloon artist Neil Skinner who will provide free balloon animals and other assorted shapes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ruechel said the children’s area, which shuts down at 4 p.m., continues to be well-liked by Main Street Mania’s younger set.
“That’s kind of handled by our school district and they do a really great job,” he said
Currently, the art department is scheduled to do complimentary face painting and high school students have created games and host sucker pulls, the MABA president said.
A bounce house is also slated to be on site and the hay rides will be back.
MABA is bringing back Wayne Road to entertain the crowd from 2-7 p.m.
“They’ve been pretty popular,” Ruechel said. “They’re made up of a couple local residents so a lot of people come out to see them.”
Earlier in the day, a DJ will be providing music.
Returning this year will be Bingo and the bean bag tournament; sign up for the tournament by emailing tomsguns@gmail.com.
People will be able to take their chances with the 50/50 raffle held at Main Street Mania. Ruechel said the meat raffle is returning; tickets will cost $2 each or three for $5. The meat raffle winners will be announced between 4-4:30 p.m. and winners for this event do not need to be present. However, ticketholders must be present to win the 50/50 raffle.
Last year’s popular cork pull is back. For $10, a person can pull a numbered cork which will correspond to a bottle of wine or other alcoholic beverage.
“This seemed to be a very big hit,” Ruechel said.
The silent auction will continue with people trying to outbid one another for one of several prizes such as themed baskets.
There will be food vendors along with the saloon area where people can purchase beverages including beer and Lewis Station Winery will return with its wine slushes.
“It’s going to be very similar to what it was last year,” the MABA president said. “We’re just hoping for better weather.”
The one significant change from last year is the craft fair – Ruechel said there will be craft vendors on hand, but not a full craft fair.
“We have a couple of vendors who requested to come back,” he said. “There will also be a few different organizations there promoting upcoming events.”
Proceeds from the event are used to fund other MABA activities, like Santa at the Fire Station, and to enhance the village by purchasing decorative banners, benches or planters, Ruechel said.
“Over the past few years it’s been a pretty well perceived event for the community,” he said. “It’s a way for the business association to give back to the community and say thank you for coming to our businesses and supporting the local businesses of Marshall.
“We’re just hopeful everyone can make it out to take part in the event.”
