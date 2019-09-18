Marshall Scholarship Foundation held a successful event Wednesday, Aug. 28 in cooperation with the Subway Restaurant in Marshall. Money received from the event will be used to fund scholarships for Marshall High School graduates.
Scholarships are funded with community support by attending and donating to fundraising events, one-time donations to fund scholarships for a single year or for a finite number of years, as well as, endowment funds that generate scholarships on an on-going basis. Information about upcoming fundraising events can be found at www.marshall.dollarsforscholars.org.
“One of the things I enjoy most is working with donors to help them set up their scholarship in a way that works well for their unique situation,” said Marshall Scholarship Foundation President Bonnie Ernst.
Each person is different. Some donors want to fund a scholarship in the name of their family or loved one who has passed away, some donors want to establish a legacy, some donors want to pay it forward to help a student who wants to pursue education in a particular line of study while some donors want to help a student that has struggled but shows potential. Whatever the goal, the Marshall Scholarship Foundation can help.
Anyone interested in setting up a scholarship or volunteering for a Marshall Scholarship Foundation fundraising event is encouraged to contact Ernst at 608-655-4628 or any member of the Board of Directors.
