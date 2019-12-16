Six months ago, Jade and Lucas Tabor were given life-changing news; their son, Stehrling, had cancer. The Jefferson couple would soon become all too familiar with the Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee as their second of three sons was treated for leukemia. He spent more than 60 days of summer in the hospital for various medical issues resulting from his chemotherapy induced compromised immune system- kidney stones, neuropathy, gastrointestinal issues – leaving the boy bedridden.
When December approached, the Tabors knew celebrating Stehrling’s birthday at the beginning of the month and Christmas would require adjustments.
Jade Tabor explained her son’s current phase in chemotherapy is delayed intensification and just like its name indicates, is really rough and put Stehrling’s immune system at its all-time low.
“We are on what our family calls, ‘sanitary lockdown,’ for the holiday/flu season. Unfortunately, that means we need to be highly intentional about the people Stehrling is around, where/who is preparing his food, and asking him to wear a medical mask,” she said.
In an effort to allow their middle son to be at home for the holiday season, the family kept the decorations packed away and opted for an artificial tree. Tabor said while it feels a bit bare around their home, it has allowed them to reflect on what is important to them – “Jesus and togetherness, regardless of how decked our halls may be.”
But, as the Tabors bypassed a real Christmas tree, plenty of people traveled to Waterloo to buy evergreens in support of the family from Jefferson.
Kassidy and Frank Hege purchased a Town of Waterloo farm at W8590 Blue Joint Road in June, which included three acres of assorted evergreen trees. The previous owners had at one time sold Christmas trees but stopped planting them three years ago. However, trees continued to grow on the property.
Kassidy Hege said the couple wasn’t sure what they wanted to do with the trees, but then she decided the existing evergreens could help a family in need of some financial support.
Hege knew Tabor as they graduated from Jefferson High School one year apart.
“Jade was always so nice in high school and they are a very nice family,” the Waterloo resident said.
Beginning Nov. 29, the Heges began selling Christmas trees for $30 each, regardless of the size of the trees that can range from 3- to 14-feet tall. All proceeds from the sales, in addition to any donations, will be given to the Tabor family, Hege said.
She said the tree sales have been going wonderfully, citing Dec. 7 as a busy day with a stream of customers. The following day, two families showed up 15 minutes before the tree farm officially opened.
“Everyone was having a great time and most of the people who came were there to support the Tabor family so we’re getting a lot of people from Jefferson and I’ve seen a lot of my classmates out here,” she said. “Everybody’s been extremely generous.”
The Heges final day for tree sales will be Sunday, Dec. 22. People can still purchase a tree or make a donation at the farm on Thursday through Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“Knowing that other families are trekking the landscape of the Hege farm with Christmas hope in their hearts, choosing their very own tree with an endearing love, and hauling it home atop their vehicle to be lit in a cozy home — all in the name of benefiting our family— feels like the most magical way for Christmas to be this year,” Tabor said. “This is a gift in and of itself that has the true story of hope tenderly revealed, and the kind-hearted generosity of the Heges and our community lifting us up this holiday season.”
“It’s been a great experience to see the community come out and rally around a family who needs us at this time and it’s nice that we can provide funds for the family so that they can focus on spending time with their children and not having to worry about the financial aspect of life,” Hege said. “If that’s one thing we can do, we’re sure glad to do it.”
