One of the Marshall Lions Club’s largest fundraisers is happening Saturday during the annual Riverfest at Fireman’s Park, 309 Park St. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
Last year the event raised $19,000, said Lion Paul Wehking. This year, the organization would like to hit the $20,000 mark.
“The more money raised, the more good we can do in our community, area and world,” Wehking said.
He said funds gained by the event have gone on to help in numerous ways such as Coats for Kids, eyeglasses for those in need, corneal transplants, youth leadership training, Food Rescue, Highway Cleanup, Marshall Youth Club, Boy Scouts, FFA projects, Lions Camp for deaf, blind and diabetic youth, Marshall athletics, improvements to Lions and Fireman’s Park, and various projects to help others in need.
“It is very humbling to see the support from the community grow for this event. Our relationships with our event partners, Village of Marshall, Marshall Scholarship Foundation, Marshall FFA, Medina Marvels 4-H, Marshall Leos Club and the Marshall Boy Scouts are what really help make this event a success,” Wehking said. “Each group helps make this event great.”
The full-day event offers a bit of something for people of all ages. People can start the day by helping raise dollars for high school seniors with the Marshall Scholarship Foundation’s Mad Dash 5k run and walk and 1k kids run that also features a 21.5K bike ride at 8:30 a.m. People may register the day of the event beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The popular cardboard boat race returns with the “boatyard” opening at 10 a.m. for racers to build their boats on site. Cardboard and duct tape will be supplied for constructing boats and participants are encouraged to bring their some of their own supplies, tools, decorations and paint for their boats and wear costumes. Racers may also bring their watercraft preassembled. Life jackets must be worn by all participants and those 9 years old and older can participate.
Prizes will be awarded including the Spirit Award for the best decorated boat and participants as well as the Titanic Award for the most spectacular sinking.
“The cardboard boat race grows every year and folks really love watching all the boats race or attempt to race,” said Lion Lee Hellenbrand.
Those looking for other competitive events are invited to sign up for the euchre tournament with registration at 9:30 a.m. and play starting at 11 a.m. in the main pavilion. A bean bag tourney begins at 1:30 p.m. with registration from noon to 1 p.m.
Check out classic, vintage and muscle cars on display, which are set to arrive at 7 a.m. for the car show. Dash plaques will be provided for the first 100 entries and the Best in Show trophy will be awarded by 3 p.m.
Be sure to check out the craft fair with more than 40 booths open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a variety of items from local and area crafters.
“Everyone loves to browse the craft tents and enjoy meeting others while experiencing everything that is going on at Riverfest,” said craft fair chair April Schmid.
Other fun activities going on throughout the day include the Marshall FFA petting zoo, kids bouncy house, music by DJ Scott Noland and raffles including a $5,000 cash raffle with the top prize of $1,000 with 30 other payouts.
“The community really enjoys this event as there is something for everyone to do. Our Club goes all out to make sure the event is well run, and that people are having fun,” said new Marshall Lion’s Club President Todd Madaus.
For more information, visit http://www.sightfirst.com.
