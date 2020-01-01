Nov. 21
Operate after revocation; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was revoked. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 23
Disorderly conduct; report of subject being disruptive at residence. Officer made contact and spoke with all subjects. One subject arrested and issued citation.
Assist Dodge County; officer requested to assist with a bar check just into Dodge County. Officer assisted.
Nov. 25
Stop sign violation; officer observed vehicle approach stop sign but failed to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Parking violation; subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Damage to property; report of vehicle being damaged. Investigation continuing.
Assist Marshall police; officer requested to assist with uncontrollable subject at residence in Marshall. Officer assisted.
Nov. 27
Unlawful U-turn; officer observed a vehicle traveling on West Madison Street that made a U-turn midblock in the downtown area. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 28
Theft from building; report of item being taken from resident’s garage by unknown persons. Investigation continuing.
Assist Marshall police; officer requested to assist Marshall Police Department on a traffic stop. Officer assisted.
Nov. 29
Theft from building; report of items taken from garage by unknown subject. Investigation continuing.
Traffic accident; subject reports striking a fire hydrant on South Jackson Street. Officer took report.
Fail to stop at stop sign; officer observed vehicle approaching stop sign but failed to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citations.
