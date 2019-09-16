“This is, indeed, a momentous occasion for our community. Not only do we dedicate a new library-meeting room facility for community programs and services, but take the opportunity to acknowledge with great appreciation Mr. (Karl) Junginger’s gift to the citizens of Waterloo and its surrounding areas.”
Those remarks were given Sunday, Sept. 11, 1994 by Karl Junginger Memorial Library’s then-director Joel Zibell to mark the grand opening of the library. The KJM Library will celebrate its 25th year Saturday with balloons from Pop Art, free food and beverages, music by Billy Saffyre and a proclamation from Mayor Jeni Quimby from 1-3 p.m. Families can also participate in tile painting for $10.
“This library is a treasure for our small community,” said library director Kelly Mountford. “The board, director and architects when creating this building were ahead of their time. The building always gets compliments of how new it looks. I am happy to be the director helping the community to celebrate 25 years at this beautiful public library.”
The library is named after Junginger, who had been the president of McKay Nursery. He showed an interested in building a new library before his death in November 1991. Junginger learned about the need for a new building from his attorney Gus Harms and library board president Dorothy Jensen. The Junginger Foundation began investigating the feasibility of building a new library and decided
Ground for the city’s new $1.3 million library was broken October 1993.
The big move from the old library, near the corner of Madison and Monroe streets to 625 N. Monroe St., involved meticulous planning. A three-month schedule outlined when materials would be unavailable so they can be bar-coded and packed, and moving shelves, supplies and other materials to the new location while still running the summer children’s program.
The KJM Library officially opened Aug. 15, 1994, two weeks after it was initially expected to open.
While the library is named after Junginger, another person also helped fund the library. Evelyn Kading Clark had left a trust through her estate to that would benefit children through the library. The money was designated to provide funding to establish and operate a children’s area in the library and programming.
Zibell said Junginger and Clark conceived a public library that would be a life-long learning center for residents of Waterloo and the surrounding communities.
“Integral to this vision was that the Waterloo public library would not be ‘traditional.’ Its programs, resources, and services would be innovative and state-of-the art, filling the educational and informational needs of as many individuals as possible,” he said. “The public library would be ‘open’ and welcoming to everyone. Library boards, library directors, and library staffs, past and present, have embraced this philosophy for progressive service to all residents of the KJM Library's service area.”
The library is currently staffed by four people: Mountford; Amanda Brueckner, assistant director/youth services librarian; Zibell, catalog librarian/outreach/Meals on Wheels coordinator; and Paula Jacob, inter-library loan/adult program librarian.
Mountford has been the director since 2013 and previously served as the youth services librarian from 2000-2007. According to her, the KJM Library is a place for members of the community to gather and have free access to not only materials to check out, but free access to technology including online databases and WiFi.
Brueckner has been with the library for 12 years. She said the KJM Library is a hub for many free activities. This includes access to technology in addition to the physical space as a place to gather, learn, work and connect. The library also hosts weekly storytimes, book clubs,
“It's exciting to celebrate the library and appreciate the positive changes made to the building, staff and programming even from the 20th Anniversary, such as the increase in adult programming and joining a new library system,” Brueckner said. “I hope that the library continues to bring more of its community together through its vast access of materials, programs and classes.”
Mountford has similar aspirations for the KJM Library’s future.
“My hope is for the whole city and surrounding communities to realize the value of what the library provides,” she said. “My hope is to see the library as a thriving community hub where all know they are welcome.”
