Aug. 5
Operating motor vehicle while intoxicated; officer received information of possible intoxicated driver traveling into city. Officer located vehicle and made contact with driver of vehicle. Officer observed driver was intoxicated. Driver arrested and issued citations.
Custody other department warrant; officer made contact at residence aware that a subject at the residence was wanted on a warrant out of Dane County. Officer made contact with subject, arrested subject and turned subject over to a Dane County deputy.
Found property; report of bicycle left on business property for several days. Bicycle taken to police department for safe keeping.
Aug. 6
Assist citizen; subject wished to report license plate stolen from vehicle. Plate was temporary paper license plate. No evidence of it being taken. Information taken to have on record.
Aug. 7
Assist Jefferson County Sheriff Department; officer requested to assist with locating a down tree in the roadway in Jefferson County. Officer assisted.
Operate without a license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned driver does not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Aug. 8
Operate motor vehicle without insurance; subject was issued a warning to show proof of insurance and headlight being repaired. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Aug. 9
Operate without valid license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Assist public; subject wished to retrieve item left at residence. Officer spoke with all subjects involved. Items were turned over to subject.
Disorderly conduct; subject reports receiving an anonymous letter in their mailbox. Investigation continuing.
Aug. 10
Operate motor vehicle without insurance; officer had contact with subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for proof of insurance, driver advised he did not have insurance on vehicle. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Operating while revoked; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was revoked. Subject arrested and issued citation.
