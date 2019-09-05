How does a person turn $60 into $2,000? With a bit of luck and by raising money for the Marshall Youth Club. The second MYC Bash for Cash will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 and one person will be leaving the event with the grand prize of $2,000.
Heidi Petersen, a MYC board member, said the event was started last year as a way to raise money for the organization.
“Everyone does the cookie dough fundraisers,” she said. “We wanted to do something different. It gets the parents involved and gets them together and the community together to support the youth program.”
The $60 ticket allows two people (who must be 21 or older) to attend the event at Marshall Fireman’s Park, which includes dinner and drinks and entry into the cash drawing where up to the 41st place will be paid out. There will also be bucket raffles attendees can enter. People do not need to be present to win the cash prizes.
Only 200 tickets will be sold for the event. People can purchase tickets by emailing marshallyouthclubboard@gmail.com. Tickets will also be sold at the Sept. 13 Marshall High School football game.
“It was very successful last year, people had a great time,” Petersen said.
Petersen said the money raised during the Bash for Cash will be used to purchase batting cages and replacing football equipment plus scholarships to help children take part in MYC teams. The organization runs flag and tackle football, boys’ basketball, t-ball, baseball and softball programs in the village.
