As the Karl Junginger Memorial Library removes late fines for young adult and children’s materials, the Marshall Community Library has been fine-free for all of its items for the past six months. Beginning June 1, 2019, the Marshall library decided to no longer fine for late returns and erase outstanding overdue fees.
Marshall Community Library Director Callie Armstrong said in the six months since going fine-free there has been a slight increase in circulation. KJM Library director Kelli Mountford expects removing fees for overdue young adult and children’s items to increase the circulation.
“Overall, I’ve been surprised by the number of people that are still concerned about returning items before the due date, even though they won’t be charged fines if items are a couple of days overdue,” Armstrong said.
Previously, the library charged 15 cents per day for books, magazines and CDs, and 50 cents per day for DVDs and video games.
“I’d like to wish the KJM Library well in their fine-free endeavor,” Armstrong said.
According to the Marshall library’s website, fees represent less than 1 percent of the budget revenue and actually cost the library to collect, including staff time and postage.
Much like the KJM Library, the Marshall Community Library noted a fear of fines stops people from checking out materials or limits the number of items they are able to be loaned. The fines can also create a barrier for using the library.
Armstrong said the reactions from patrons about going fine-free have been overwhelmingly positive.
“We’ve also seen many families and individuals returning to the library, as well as an increase in new patrons,” she said.
There has also been a slight increase in the number of individuals making donations to the library.
Even with only six months of data, the library director said there have been a few more cases of items becoming lost on patron’s accounts. Materials are considered lost if they have not been returned 30 days after the due date. The card holder’s account is then charged for the replacement cost of the item. Since the Marshall Public Library still has a $10 limit on the amount of fees a patron can have, all fines for lost materials must be paid before the individual is allowed to check out additional items.
Additionally, fines can still incur if the material is damaged. Fees range based on if the item can be mended or if it needs to be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.